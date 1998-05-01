Vector Calculus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780340677414, 9780080572956

Vector Calculus

1st Edition

Authors: William Cox
eBook ISBN: 9780080572956
Paperback ISBN: 9780340677414
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st May 1998
Page Count: 256
Description

Building on previous texts in the Modular Mathematics series, in particular 'Vectors in Two or Three Dimensions' and 'Calculus and ODEs', this book introduces the student to the concept of vector calculus. It provides an overview of some of the key techniques as well as examining functions of more than one variable, including partial differentiation and multiple integration.

Undergraduates who already have a basic understanding of calculus and vectors, will find this text provides tools with which to progress onto further studies; scientists who need an overview of higher order differential equations will find it a useful introduction and basic reference.

Readership

Mathematics undergraduates. Also useful for science and engineering undergraduates.

Table of Contents

Functions of more than one variable Limits and continuity - analytical aspects Differentiation of functions of more than one variable Tangent planes and differential geometry Taylor series for functions of more than one variable Multiple integration Vector-valued functions Vector fields Integral theorems * Tensors and differential forms.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080572956
Paperback ISBN:
9780340677414

About the Author

William Cox

Affiliations and Expertise

Aston University, UK

