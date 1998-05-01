Vector Calculus
1st Edition
Description
Building on previous texts in the Modular Mathematics series, in particular 'Vectors in Two or Three Dimensions' and 'Calculus and ODEs', this book introduces the student to the concept of vector calculus. It provides an overview of some of the key techniques as well as examining functions of more than one variable, including partial differentiation and multiple integration.
Undergraduates who already have a basic understanding of calculus and vectors, will find this text provides tools with which to progress onto further studies; scientists who need an overview of higher order differential equations will find it a useful introduction and basic reference.
Readership
Mathematics undergraduates. Also useful for science and engineering undergraduates.
Table of Contents
Functions of more than one variable Limits and continuity - analytical aspects Differentiation of functions of more than one variable Tangent planes and differential geometry Taylor series for functions of more than one variable Multiple integration Vector-valued functions Vector fields Integral theorems * Tensors and differential forms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 1st May 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080572956
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780340677414
About the Author
William Cox
Affiliations and Expertise
Aston University, UK