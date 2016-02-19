Vector Analysis for Mathematicians, Scientists and Engineers, Second Edition, provides an understanding of the methods of vector algebra and calculus to the extent that the student will readily follow those works which make use of them, and further, will be able to employ them himself in his own branch of science. New concepts and methods introduced are illustrated by examples drawn from fields with which the student is familiar, and a large number of both worked and unworked exercises are provided. The book begins with an introduction to vectors, covering their representation, addition, geometrical applications, and components. Separate chapters discuss the products of vectors; the products of three or four vectors; the differentiation of vectors; gradient, divergence, and curl; line, surface, and volume integrals; theorems of vector integration; and orthogonal curvilinear coordinates. The final chapter presents an application of vector analysis. Answers to odd-numbered exercises are provided as the end of the book.