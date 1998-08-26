VCR Troubleshooting and Repair - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750699402, 9780080520476

VCR Troubleshooting and Repair

3rd Edition

Authors: Robert Brenner Gregory Capelo
Paperback ISBN: 9780750699402
eBook ISBN: 9780080520476
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th August 1998
Page Count: 434
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
46.99
32.89
32.89
32.89
37.59
32.89
32.89
37.59
5700.00
4275.00
3990.00
4275.00
4560.00
4275.00
4275.00
4560.00
69.09
48.36
48.36
48.36
55.27
48.36
48.36
55.27
67.95
47.56
47.56
47.56
54.36
47.56
47.56
54.36
50.95
35.66
35.66
35.66
40.76
35.66
35.66
40.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.95
34.97
34.97
34.97
39.96
34.97
34.97
39.96
39.99
27.99
27.99
27.99
31.99
27.99
27.99
31.99
60.95
42.66
42.66
42.66
48.76
42.66
42.66
48.76
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The labor costs of even a minor VCR repair are very high, and warranties typically only cover the first 90 days of ownership. The first four chapters of this practical guide allow do-it-yourselfers to take charge of maintaining and repairing their own VCRs for optimum performance. Basic VCR and recording principles are explained so you can gain a better understanding of how your machine operates.

Advanced troubleshooting techniques covered in the later chapters allow technicians and advanced hobbyists to make more complex repairs and adjustments. Basic troubleshooting guidelines and flow charts aid in diagnosis, including chassis and mechanical failures.

VCR Troubleshooting & Repair, focuses on preventative maintenance. Basic electronics principles are presented as they relate to VCR performance.

THE AUTHORS
Gregory R. Capelo is the owner of a VCR and VTR repair facility in El Cajon, California. He has serviced broadcast, consumer, and industrial video equipment for more than 14 years. He has taught numerous technical courses to private, government, and industrial technicians on the theory and maintenance of video and television equipment. Currently a trainer for Panasonic, he has been an expert witness in VCR patent infringement cases.
Robert C. Brenner is an engineer and lecturer with extensive experience in microcomputers and system repair. He has written several successful books, including earlier editions of VCR Troubleshooting and Repair.

Key Features

  • Revised with technical input from major VCR manufacturers
  • Step-by-step details to maximize performance
  • How to avoid breakdowns

Readership

VCR technicians and repair personnel, home repair enthusiasts

Table of Contents

Introduction to VCR Maintenance
Basic Troubleshooting
Routine Preventive Maintenance
Specific Troubleshooting and Repair
Magnetic Recording Theory
VCR Color Processing Theory
VCR Luminance Processing Theory
VCR Servo Control
VCR Audio Processing
VCR System Control, Electromechanical Interfacing, Mechanical Operation, Tuners, Audio/Video Demodulators, RF Modulators, Audio/Video Hookup Configurations, and Power Supplies
Advanced Troubleshooting

Details

No. of pages:
434
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750699402
eBook ISBN:
9780080520476

About the Author

Robert Brenner

Gregory Capelo

Reviews

"The book covers in a very concise and clear manner how VCR components work, how they fail, and how to fix them. Highly recommended for all libraries." --Library Journal 2004

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.