VCR Troubleshooting and Repair
3rd Edition
Description
The labor costs of even a minor VCR repair are very high, and warranties typically only cover the first 90 days of ownership. The first four chapters of this practical guide allow do-it-yourselfers to take charge of maintaining and repairing their own VCRs for optimum performance. Basic VCR and recording principles are explained so you can gain a better understanding of how your machine operates.
Advanced troubleshooting techniques covered in the later chapters allow technicians and advanced hobbyists to make more complex repairs and adjustments. Basic troubleshooting guidelines and flow charts aid in diagnosis, including chassis and mechanical failures.
VCR Troubleshooting & Repair, focuses on preventative maintenance. Basic electronics principles are presented as they relate to VCR performance.
THE AUTHORS
Gregory R. Capelo is the owner of a VCR and VTR repair facility in El Cajon, California. He has serviced broadcast, consumer, and industrial video equipment for more than 14 years. He has taught numerous technical courses to private, government, and industrial technicians on the theory and maintenance of video and television equipment. Currently a trainer for Panasonic, he has been an expert witness in VCR patent infringement cases.
Robert C. Brenner is an engineer and lecturer with extensive experience in microcomputers and system repair. He has written several successful books, including earlier editions of VCR Troubleshooting and Repair.
Key Features
- Revised with technical input from major VCR manufacturers
- Step-by-step details to maximize performance
- How to avoid breakdowns
Readership
VCR technicians and repair personnel, home repair enthusiasts
Table of Contents
Introduction to VCR Maintenance
Basic Troubleshooting
Routine Preventive Maintenance
Specific Troubleshooting and Repair
Magnetic Recording Theory
VCR Color Processing Theory
VCR Luminance Processing Theory
VCR Servo Control
VCR Audio Processing
VCR System Control, Electromechanical Interfacing, Mechanical Operation, Tuners, Audio/Video Demodulators, RF Modulators, Audio/Video Hookup Configurations, and Power Supplies
Advanced Troubleshooting
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 26th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750699402
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520476
About the Author
Robert Brenner
Gregory Capelo
Reviews
"The book covers in a very concise and clear manner how VCR components work, how they fail, and how to fix them. Highly recommended for all libraries." --Library Journal 2004