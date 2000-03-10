VCR Fault Finding Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750646345

VCR Fault Finding Guide

1st Edition

Editors: Peter Marlow
Paperback ISBN: 9780750646345
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th March 2000
Page Count: 464
Description

Television magazine's VCR Clinic column is a unique forum for practical servicing tips, with the UK's leading service engineers and servicing writers contributing their observations and recommendations month by month. But try finding those faults reports for the Amstrad XYZ123 that's on your bench. Even with an index you will be chasing through a pile of magazines... until now.

Peter Marlow's VCR Fault Finding Guide is a distillation of the most used fault reports from 11 years of Television magazine. Arranged by make and model the information is extremely easy to access, and the book is a convenient size for the bench or to carry with you. This will undoubtedly become one of the service engineer's most useful tools.

Unlike other fault guides, this one is based on top quality information from leading authorities, and genuine repair case studies. This is real-life servicing information, not just a compilation of manufacturers' manuals.

Approximately 2,000 reports on 193 models from 35 different manufacturers
Instant on-the-spot diagnosis and repair advice
Television magazine's leading writers' wit and wisdom available for the first time in book form

Key Features

  • Unique expert authorship and trusted Television magazine identity
  • Real repair and troubleshooting info - not just cribs from manufacturers' data sheets
  • Ease of reference - this book is an essential repair tool, not just another volume for the shelf

Readership

Professional service engineers, some college courses

Table of Contents

Introduction; A-Z of manufacturers and models

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
Paperback ISBN:
9780750646345

About the Editor

Peter Marlow

Affiliations and Expertise

Softcopy - producers of the Television index on CD-Rom.Television magazine

Ratings and Reviews

