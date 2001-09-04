VB.Net Web Developer's Guide
1st Edition
Description
Visual Basic has long been the language of choice when designing Windows-based applications and the Web. Touted as both the most popular and productive computing language, Visual Basic has amassed quite a following of devoted programmers, and is a sought after programming skill. With the introduction of .NET Enterprise, Microsoft launch VB.NET, offering a streamlined, simplified version of Visual Basic language. With increased power, scalability, functionality and reliability, VB.NET is positioned to be the most productive tool in a programmer's toolbox.
VB.NET Developer's Guide is written for previous Visual Basic Programmers looking to harness the power of the new features and functionality incorporated in Visual Basic.NET.
Key Features
Timely coverage of newly released product which Visual Basic users will be eager to learn
VB.NET Developer's Guide is one of the first comprehensive reference for programmers and developers anxious to learn about the new technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 4th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481593
"Visual Basic.NET will revolutionize the way we develop net-generation applications for Windows and the Web." -- Ari Bixhorn, Product Manager for VB.NET