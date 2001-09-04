VB.Net Web Developer's Guide

Visual Basic has long been the language of choice when designing Windows-based applications and the Web. Touted as both the most popular and productive computing language, Visual Basic has amassed quite a following of devoted programmers, and is a sought after programming skill. With the introduction of .NET Enterprise, Microsoft launch VB.NET, offering a streamlined, simplified version of Visual Basic language. With increased power, scalability, functionality and reliability, VB.NET is positioned to be the most productive tool in a programmer's toolbox.

VB.NET Developer's Guide is written for previous Visual Basic Programmers looking to harness the power of the new features and functionality incorporated in Visual Basic.NET.