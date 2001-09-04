VB.Net Web Developer's Guide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781928994480, 9780080481593

VB.Net Web Developer's Guide

1st Edition

Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080481593
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 4th September 2001
Page Count: 608
Description

Visual Basic has long been the language of choice when designing Windows-based applications and the Web. Touted as both the most popular and productive computing language, Visual Basic has amassed quite a following of devoted programmers, and is a sought after programming skill. With the introduction of .NET Enterprise, Microsoft launch VB.NET, offering a streamlined, simplified version of Visual Basic language. With increased power, scalability, functionality and reliability, VB.NET is positioned to be the most productive tool in a programmer's toolbox.

VB.NET Developer's Guide is written for previous Visual Basic Programmers looking to harness the power of the new features and functionality incorporated in Visual Basic.NET.

Key Features

Timely coverage of newly released product which Visual Basic users will be eager to learn
VB.NET Developer's Guide is one of the first comprehensive reference for programmers and developers anxious to learn about the new technology

"Visual Basic.NET will revolutionize the way we develop net-generation applications for Windows and the Web." -- Ari Bixhorn, Product Manager for VB.NET

