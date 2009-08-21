Vasectomy and Vasectomy Reversal: Important Issues, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 36-3

In spite of the fact that vasectomy is currently the most commonly utilized form of male contraception and it has been in use for more than 50 years, very little has been written regarding standards of practice, procedure, and follow up. This issue addresses these issues in such a way to allow the reader to evaluate what works best for their individual practice utilizing evidence-based medicine when it exists. It is not surprising in a society with a divorce rate of aproximately 50 % and an excess of 500,000 vasectomies per annum, that there is demand for vasectomy reversal. Approximately 6% of vasectomies are reversed. Although the most common indication for vasectomy reversal is remarriage, there are other indications. This issue addresses issues that are of concern when reversal is discussed with the patient seeking to restore his fertility.