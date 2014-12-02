Vasculitis in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354509, 9780323354684

Vasculitis in Rheumatic Diseases, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 41-1

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Albert
eBook ISBN: 9780323354684
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354509
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description

Vasculitis is a term for a group of rare diseases that have in common inflammation of blood vessels and there are many types of vasculitis, and they may vary greatly in symptoms, severity and duration. Vasculitis can range from mild to life-threatening and early detection and treatment of severe vasculitis can prevent permanent damage.

About the Authors

Daniel Albert Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

