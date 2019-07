Vasculitis and the Nervous System, An Issue of Neurologic Clinics, Volume 37-2

This issue of Neurologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. David S. Younger, covers Vasculitis and the Nervous System. Topics include, but are not limited to, History and Background of Vasculitis, Overview of Primary and Secondary Vasculitis, Epidemiology of Primary Systemic Vasculitis, Comorbidity and Health Outcomes of Vasculitis, Experimental Autoimmune Vasculitis, Genetic Basis of Vasculitides, General Approach to the Patient with Vasculitis, ANCA-Associated Vasculitis, Polyarteritis Nodosa, Giant Cell Arteritis, Dermatologic Aspects of Vasculitides, Neuro-Ophthalmologic Aspects of Vasculitides, The Blood-Brain Barrier: Implications for Vasculitis, Adult Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous System, Childhood Inflammatory Brain Diseases, Adult Vasculitic Stroke, Central Nervous System Vasculitis Due to Substance Abuse, Peripheral Nerve Vasculitis: Classification and Disease Associations, Hashimoto Encephalopathy: Autoimmune Encephalitis or Vasculitis, and Treatment of Primary Systemic and Nervous System Vasculitis.