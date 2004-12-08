Vascular Ultrasound

This book provides an understanding of the underlying scientific principles in the production of B-mode and Colour Flow imaging and Spectral Doppler sonograms. A basic description of common vascular diseases is given along with a practical guide as to how ultrasound is used to detect and quantify the disease. Possible treatments of common vascular diseases and disorders are outlined. Ultrasound is often used in post-treatment assessment and this is also discussed. The role of ultrasound in the formation and follow-up of haemodialysis access is a growing field and is covered in detail.