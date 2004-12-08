Vascular Ultrasound - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702046568

Vascular Ultrasound

4th Edition

How, Why and When

Editors: Abigail Thrush Timothy Hartshorne Colin Richard Deane
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702046568
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th December 2004
Page Count: 350
Description

This book provides an understanding of the underlying scientific principles in the production of B-mode and Colour Flow imaging and Spectral Doppler sonograms. A basic description of common vascular diseases is given along with a practical guide as to how ultrasound is used to detect and quantify the disease. Possible treatments of common vascular diseases and disorders are outlined. Ultrasound is often used in post-treatment assessment and this is also discussed. The role of ultrasound in the formation and follow-up of haemodialysis access is a growing field and is covered in detail.

Key Features

  • Practical step-by-step guide to peripheral vasular ultrasound.
  • Explains the basic scientific principles of ultrasound instrumention and blood flow.
  • Fully illustrated with 175 black and white scans, 150 colour scans and 220 black and white and colour line drawings.
  • Contributions from leading names in peripheral vascular ultrasound.

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702046568

About the Editors

Abigail Thrush Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Physicist, Bart’s, London, UK

Timothy Hartshorne Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Vascular Technologist, Vascular Studies Unit, Leicester Royal Infirmary, University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, Leicester, UK

Colin Richard Deane Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Scientist

