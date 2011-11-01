Vascular Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455711604

Vascular Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 6-4

1st Edition

Authors: Deborah Rubens Edward Grant
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711604
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2011
Description

Ultrasound is used frequently as the modality of choice for vascular imaging.  It’s unique ability to demonstrate blood flow make it particularly effective.  Reviewed in this issue are the US applications in the imaging of the heart, kidneys, and liver.  Also covered are imaging of US for imaging of the carotid artery and in deep vein thrombosis.  Lastly an article highlighting ways to optimize Doppler US is included.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455711604

About the Authors

Deborah Rubens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Radiology and Surgery, University of Rochester School of Medicine, Associate Director, Center for Biomedical Ultrasound, University of Rochester, Medical Director, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, Department of Allied Health Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology, Associate Chair of Special Imaging, Rochester, NY

Edward Grant Author

