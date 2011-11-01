Vascular Ultrasound, An Issue of Ultrasound Clinics, Volume 6-4
Ultrasound is used frequently as the modality of choice for vascular imaging. It’s unique ability to demonstrate blood flow make it particularly effective. Reviewed in this issue are the US applications in the imaging of the heart, kidneys, and liver. Also covered are imaging of US for imaging of the carotid artery and in deep vein thrombosis. Lastly an article highlighting ways to optimize Doppler US is included.
- English
- © Saunders 2011
- 1st November 2011
- Saunders
- 9781455711604
Deborah Rubens Author
Professor Radiology and Surgery, University of Rochester School of Medicine, Associate Director, Center for Biomedical Ultrasound, University of Rochester, Medical Director, Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program, Department of Allied Health Sciences, Rochester Institute of Technology, Associate Chair of Special Imaging, Rochester, NY