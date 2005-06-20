Vascular Transport in Plants

"This comprehensive collection of 26 papers on all aspects of function and structure of vascular tissues will be of interest for anyone working in plant structure/function generally, or to specialists dealing with physiology of water and surgar movement, leaf functions, wood anatomy and ecophsyiology...easy to read and reference...Repeatedly, I found myself saying 'I didn't know that' or thinking that this chapter would be perfect as teh basis for a lecture or student seminar topic...I'm confident that this volume will be referred to frequently in my research and teaching." --Jack B. Fisher, for ANNALS OF BOTANY

"This book is a valuable contribution to the study of long distance transport in plants and presents a comprehensive and accessible synthesis of current thinking. It should be of great value to workers involved in all aspects of transport in plants, particularly those with interests in mobility of nutrients, agrochemicals, and pollutants...it is refreshing to revisit this topic some 30 years later and find that, while there seems to be consensus on the mechanism of translocation, there is still so much thought-provoking investigation taking place." --Nicholas W. Lepp, School of Biological and Earth Sciences, Liverpool John Moores University, for JOURNAL OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY

"...this book is not only a highly valuable resource of current knowledge in plant vascular transport but also a source of inspiration for further research. It is a worthy addition to the library of researchers with an interest in vascular transport. If any lingering doubt remains, please glance over the Preface and Chapter 26 for the underlying philosophy." --John W. Patrick, The University of Newcastle, Australia, in PLANT SCIENCE 2005

"...the contributions are excellent and provide not only a good overview of current topics in long distance biophysics and physiology but also valuable insights into actual knowledge of various topics of xylem and phloem transport...Is a must for all those who are studying or working on the different aspects of vascular transport. I agree with the editors in expressing the hope that the book will stimulate further research in the field of vascular transport in plants." --Siegfried Jahnke, Research centre Julich, for JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY