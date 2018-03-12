Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583282, 9780323583299

Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-2

1st Edition

Authors: Marc Passman
eBook ISBN: 9780323583299
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583282
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th March 2018
Table of Contents

Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease – Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease

Duplex Ultrasound for the Diagnosis of Acute and Chronic Venous Diseases

New Trends in Anticoagulation Therapy

Evidence-Based Therapies for Pharmacologic Prevention and Treatment of Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism

Advances in Operative Thrombectomy for Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism: Current Role of Catheter Treatment Options and Operative Thrombectomy

Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Current Indications, Techniques, and Recommendations

Endovenous and Operative Treatment of Superior Vena Cava Syndrome

Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Disease and Venous Ulcers

Optimal Compression Therapy and Wound Care for Venous Ulcers

Role of Venous Stenting for Iliofemoral and Vena Cava Venous Obstruction

Open Surgical Reconstruction for Deep Venous Occlusion and Valvular

Incompetence

Thermal and Nonthermal Endovenous Ablation Options for Treatment of Superficial Venous Insufficiency

Phlebectomy Techniques for Varicose Veins

Liquid and Foam Sclerotherapy for Spider and Varicose Veins

Description

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, and is edited by Dr. Marc Passman. Articles will include: Catheter Directed Therapy Options for Iliofemoral Venous Thrombosis; Evidence Based Algorithms for Pharmacologic Prevention and Treatment of Acute Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism; Phlebectomy Techniques for Varicose Veins; Pulmonary Embolism: Current Role of Catheter Treatment Options and Operative Thrombectomy; Endovenous and Operative Treatment of Superior Vena Cava Syndrome; Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Venous Ulcers; New Trends in Anticoagulation Therapy; Open Surgical Reconstruction for Venous Occlusion and Valvular Incompetence; Liquid and Foam Sclerotherapy for Spider and Varicose Veins; Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Current Indications, Techniques, and Recommendations; Thermal and Non-Thermal Endovenous Ablation Options for Treatment of Superficial Venous Insufficiency; Role of Venous Stenting for Iliofemoral and Vena Cava Venous Obstruction; Advances in Operative Thrombectomy for Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis; Optimal Compression Therapy and Wound Care for Venous Ulcers; Duplex Ultrasound for the Diagnosis of Acute and Chronic Venous Diseases; and more!

Marc Passman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery University of Alabama at Birmingham Section of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy Birmingham, AL

