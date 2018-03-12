Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease – Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease
Duplex Ultrasound for the Diagnosis of Acute and Chronic Venous Diseases
New Trends in Anticoagulation Therapy
Evidence-Based Therapies for Pharmacologic Prevention and Treatment of Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism
Advances in Operative Thrombectomy for Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis
Pulmonary Embolism: Current Role of Catheter Treatment Options and Operative Thrombectomy
Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Current Indications, Techniques, and Recommendations
Endovenous and Operative Treatment of Superior Vena Cava Syndrome
Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Disease and Venous Ulcers
Optimal Compression Therapy and Wound Care for Venous Ulcers
Role of Venous Stenting for Iliofemoral and Vena Cava Venous Obstruction
Open Surgical Reconstruction for Deep Venous Occlusion and Valvular
Incompetence
Thermal and Nonthermal Endovenous Ablation Options for Treatment of Superficial Venous Insufficiency
Phlebectomy Techniques for Varicose Veins
Liquid and Foam Sclerotherapy for Spider and Varicose Veins
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, and is edited by Dr. Marc Passman. Articles will include: Catheter Directed Therapy Options for Iliofemoral Venous Thrombosis; Evidence Based Algorithms for Pharmacologic Prevention and Treatment of Acute Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism; Phlebectomy Techniques for Varicose Veins; Pulmonary Embolism: Current Role of Catheter Treatment Options and Operative Thrombectomy; Endovenous and Operative Treatment of Superior Vena Cava Syndrome; Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Venous Ulcers; New Trends in Anticoagulation Therapy; Open Surgical Reconstruction for Venous Occlusion and Valvular Incompetence; Liquid and Foam Sclerotherapy for Spider and Varicose Veins; Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Current Indications, Techniques, and Recommendations; Thermal and Non-Thermal Endovenous Ablation Options for Treatment of Superficial Venous Insufficiency; Role of Venous Stenting for Iliofemoral and Vena Cava Venous Obstruction; Advances in Operative Thrombectomy for Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis; Optimal Compression Therapy and Wound Care for Venous Ulcers; Duplex Ultrasound for the Diagnosis of Acute and Chronic Venous Diseases; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583299
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583282
About the Authors
Marc Passman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery University of Alabama at Birmingham Section of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Therapy Birmingham, AL