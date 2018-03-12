Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 98-2

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Vascular Surgery: Current Concepts and Treatments for Venous Disease, and is edited by Dr. Marc Passman. Articles will include: Catheter Directed Therapy Options for Iliofemoral Venous Thrombosis; Evidence Based Algorithms for Pharmacologic Prevention and Treatment of Acute Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism; Phlebectomy Techniques for Varicose Veins; Pulmonary Embolism: Current Role of Catheter Treatment Options and Operative Thrombectomy; Endovenous and Operative Treatment of Superior Vena Cava Syndrome; Pathophysiology of Chronic Venous Insufficiency and Venous Ulcers; New Trends in Anticoagulation Therapy; Open Surgical Reconstruction for Venous Occlusion and Valvular Incompetence; Liquid and Foam Sclerotherapy for Spider and Varicose Veins; Inferior Vena Cava Filters: Current Indications, Techniques, and Recommendations; Thermal and Non-Thermal Endovenous Ablation Options for Treatment of Superficial Venous Insufficiency; Role of Venous Stenting for Iliofemoral and Vena Cava Venous Obstruction; Advances in Operative Thrombectomy for Lower Extremity Venous Thrombosis; Optimal Compression Therapy and Wound Care for Venous Ulcers; Duplex Ultrasound for the Diagnosis of Acute and Chronic Venous Diseases; and more!