Vascular Pharmacology, Volume 78
1st Edition
Smooth Muscle
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Nanojunctions of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Deliver Site- and Function-Specific Calcium Signaling in Vascular Smooth Muscles
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Defines a Nanojunction?
- 3 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: Calcium Channels in Vascular Smooth Muscle
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Plasmalemmal Ca2 +-Permeable Channels
- 3 SR Ca2 + Channels
- 4 Mitochondrial Ca2 + Channels
- 5 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Three: Potassium Channels in Regulation of Vascular Smooth Muscle Contraction and Growth
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Potassium Channels and Regulation of VSM Contraction
- 3 K+ Channels and VSM Proliferation
- 4 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Sodium–Calcium Exchanger in Pig Coronary Artery
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NCX in Coronary Artery Smooth Muscle
- 3 NCX in SMC
- 4 Functional Coupling of NCX and SER in SMC
- 5 Colocalization of NCX1 and SERCA2 in SMC
- 6 Effect of Thapsigargin on Colocalization of NCX1 and SERCA2 in SMC
- 7 Comparison of NCX in Coronary Artery SMC and EC
- 8 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Ca2 +/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II in Vascular Smooth Muscle
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 CaMKII Structure and Expression in VSM
- 3 CaMKII Activation in VSM
- 4 CaMKII Function in VSM
- 5 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
Chapter Six: Protein Kinase C as Regulator of Vascular Smooth Muscle Function and Potential Target in Vascular Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 PKC Structure and Isoforms
- 3 PKC Distribution and Translocation
- 4 PKC Phosphorylation
- 5 PKC Activators
- 6 PKC Substrates
- 7 PKC Inhibitors
- 8 Vascular Effects of PKC
- 9 Physiological Changes in PKC
- 10 PKC in Vascular Injury and Disease
- 11 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Seven: Rho-Mancing to Sensitize Calcium Signaling for Contraction in the Vasculature: Role of Rho Kinase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 RhoA/Rho Kinase Structure and Expression
- 3 Rho Kinase Function
- 4 Regulation of RhoA/Rho Kinase Activity via Posttranslational Modifications
- 5 RhoA/Rho Kinase-Mediated Ca2 + Sensitization in Vascular Disease and Rho Kinase Inhibitors: Focus on Hypertension
- 6 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
Chapter Eight: Vascular Cells in Blood Vessel Wall Development and Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Blood Vessel Development
- 3 Cardiovascular Diseases
- 4 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
Chapter Nine: Notch Signaling in Vascular Smooth Muscle Cells
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Notch Signaling Pathway
- 3 Notch Signaling in VSMC Development
- 4 Notch Signaling and VSMC Phenotype
- 5 Notch Signaling in Vascular Disease
- 6 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interests
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Ten: Smooth Muscle Phenotypic Diversity: Effect on Vascular Function and Drug Responses
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Brief Review of the Players in VSM Contractile Function
- 3 Diversity Within the Vascular System
- 4 Agonist-Mediated Vasoconstriction and Its Antagonism
- 5 Signaling-Mediated Vasodilation and Its Agonism
- 6 Calcium Flux and Its Inhibition
- 7 Diversity Within Human Populations
- 8 Conclusion
- Conflict of Interest
- Acknowledgment
Description
Vascular Pharmacology: Smooth Muscle provides up-to-date information on the structure, function, signaling, and development of vascular smooth muscle. Contributors include prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts with major accomplishments in the field of vascular smooth muscle research.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Raouf Khalil Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Raouf Khalil is an MD PhD who is very interested in scientific research. After receiving his MD, he joined the graduate school and received his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Miami, Florida. After doing postdoctoral training at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then moved back to Harvard where he is now Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Khalil has long been interested in vascular physiology and cell biology. The main focus of his research laboratory is to study the cellular mechanisms of vascular tone under physiological conditions and the changes in these mechanisms in pathological conditions such as coronary artery disease, salt-sensitive hypertension, hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease. State-of-the-art equipment to study various aspects of the vascular system at the whole animal, tissue, cellular, and molecular level are available in his laboratory. Powerful techniques such as physiological bioassays, radioimmunoassays, mRNA and protein analysis, cell and organ culture, immunofluorescence, digital imaging and confocal microscopy are also available. Dr. Khalil's research projects include investigation of endothelium-dependent mechanisms of vascular relaxation, calcium-dependent and calcium-independent mechanisms of vascular and uterine contraction, role of protein kinases and phosphatases in vascular and uterine smooth muscle contraction, mechanisms of sex differences in vascular tone, the role of endothelin in salt-sensitive hypertension, and the role of matrix metalloproteinases in hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Vascular Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA