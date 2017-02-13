Vascular Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128114858, 9780128114865

Vascular Pharmacology, Volume 78

1st Edition

Smooth Muscle

Serial Volume Editors: Raouf Khalil
eBook ISBN: 9780128114865
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128114858
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th February 2017
Page Count: 428
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Nanojunctions of the Sarcoplasmic Reticulum Deliver Site- and Function-Specific Calcium Signaling in Vascular Smooth Muscles

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 What Defines a Nanojunction?
  • 3 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: Calcium Channels in Vascular Smooth Muscle

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Plasmalemmal Ca2 +-Permeable Channels
  • 3 SR Ca2 + Channels
  • 4 Mitochondrial Ca2 + Channels
  • 5 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Three: Potassium Channels in Regulation of Vascular Smooth Muscle Contraction and Growth

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Potassium Channels and Regulation of VSM Contraction
  • 3 K+ Channels and VSM Proliferation
  • 4 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: Sodium–Calcium Exchanger in Pig Coronary Artery

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 NCX in Coronary Artery Smooth Muscle
  • 3 NCX in SMC
  • 4 Functional Coupling of NCX and SER in SMC
  • 5 Colocalization of NCX1 and SERCA2 in SMC
  • 6 Effect of Thapsigargin on Colocalization of NCX1 and SERCA2 in SMC
  • 7 Comparison of NCX in Coronary Artery SMC and EC
  • 8 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: Ca2 +/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II in Vascular Smooth Muscle

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 CaMKII Structure and Expression in VSM
  • 3 CaMKII Activation in VSM
  • 4 CaMKII Function in VSM
  • 5 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest

Chapter Six: Protein Kinase C as Regulator of Vascular Smooth Muscle Function and Potential Target in Vascular Disorders

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 PKC Structure and Isoforms
  • 3 PKC Distribution and Translocation
  • 4 PKC Phosphorylation
  • 5 PKC Activators
  • 6 PKC Substrates
  • 7 PKC Inhibitors
  • 8 Vascular Effects of PKC
  • 9 Physiological Changes in PKC
  • 10 PKC in Vascular Injury and Disease
  • 11 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Seven: Rho-Mancing to Sensitize Calcium Signaling for Contraction in the Vasculature: Role of Rho Kinase

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 RhoA/Rho Kinase Structure and Expression
  • 3 Rho Kinase Function
  • 4 Regulation of RhoA/Rho Kinase Activity via Posttranslational Modifications
  • 5 RhoA/Rho Kinase-Mediated Ca2 + Sensitization in Vascular Disease and Rho Kinase Inhibitors: Focus on Hypertension
  • 6 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest

Chapter Eight: Vascular Cells in Blood Vessel Wall Development and Disease

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Blood Vessel Development
  • 3 Cardiovascular Diseases
  • 4 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest

Chapter Nine: Notch Signaling in Vascular Smooth Muscle Cells

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 The Notch Signaling Pathway
  • 3 Notch Signaling in VSMC Development
  • 4 Notch Signaling and VSMC Phenotype
  • 5 Notch Signaling in Vascular Disease
  • 6 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interests
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Ten: Smooth Muscle Phenotypic Diversity: Effect on Vascular Function and Drug Responses

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Brief Review of the Players in VSM Contractile Function
  • 3 Diversity Within the Vascular System
  • 4 Agonist-Mediated Vasoconstriction and Its Antagonism
  • 5 Signaling-Mediated Vasodilation and Its Agonism
  • 6 Calcium Flux and Its Inhibition
  • 7 Diversity Within Human Populations
  • 8 Conclusion
  • Conflict of Interest
  • Acknowledgment

Description

Vascular Pharmacology: Smooth Muscle provides up-to-date information on the structure, function, signaling, and development of vascular smooth muscle. Contributors include prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts with major accomplishments in the field of vascular smooth muscle research.

Key Features

  • Presents a must read reference on vascular smooth muscle physiology and pharmacology
  • Contains up-to-date information on the structure, function, signaling, and development of vascular smooth muscle
  • Includes contributors from prominent scientists and highly-recognized experts with major accomplishments in the field of vascular smooth muscle research

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students and postgraduate trainees as well as established scientists, physicians and medical professionals with interest in the vascular field

About the Serial Volume Editors

Raouf Khalil

Raouf Khalil Serial Volume Editor

Dr. Raouf Khalil is an MD PhD who is very interested in scientific research. After receiving his MD, he joined the graduate school and received his PhD in Pharmacology from the University of Miami, Florida. After doing postdoctoral training at Harvard University, he joined the faculty at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He then moved back to Harvard where he is now Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Dr. Khalil has long been interested in vascular physiology and cell biology. The main focus of his research laboratory is to study the cellular mechanisms of vascular tone under physiological conditions and the changes in these mechanisms in pathological conditions such as coronary artery disease, salt-sensitive hypertension, hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease. State-of-the-art equipment to study various aspects of the vascular system at the whole animal, tissue, cellular, and molecular level are available in his laboratory. Powerful techniques such as physiological bioassays, radioimmunoassays, mRNA and protein analysis, cell and organ culture, immunofluorescence, digital imaging and confocal microscopy are also available. Dr. Khalil's research projects include investigation of endothelium-dependent mechanisms of vascular relaxation, calcium-dependent and calcium-independent mechanisms of vascular and uterine contraction, role of protein kinases and phosphatases in vascular and uterine smooth muscle contraction, mechanisms of sex differences in vascular tone, the role of endothelin in salt-sensitive hypertension, and the role of matrix metalloproteinases in hypertension in pregnancy, preeclampsia, pulmonary hypertension, and chronic venous disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Vascular Surgery, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

