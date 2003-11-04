Vascular Nursing remains the only clinical reference devoted solely to the nursing care of patients with peripheral vascular disorders. This thoroughly updated and revised text provides a comprehensive overview of vascular disease and presents specific nursing management strategies for each vascular disorder. Valuable for practitioners in both the inpatient and the outpatient setting, the fourth edition includes information on the new minimally invasive endoluminal surgery that is replacing traditional surgery. New technology for diagnostic evaluation of vascular disease and non-operative management of vascular disease is covered in detail.