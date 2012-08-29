Vascular Medicine: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

PART I. BIOLOGY OF BLOOD VESSELS

1. Vascular Embryology and Angiogenesis

2. The Endothelium

3. Vascular Smooth Muscle

4. Connective Tissues of the Subendothelium

5. Normal Mechanisms of Vascular Hemostasis

6. Vascular Pharmacology

7. Pharmacology of Antithrombotic Dugs

PART II. PATHOBIOLOGY OF BLOOD VESSELS

8. Atherosclerosis

9. Pathophysiology of Vasculitis

10. Thrombosis

PART III. PRINCIPLES OF VASCULAR EXAMINATION

11. History and Physical Examination

12. Vascular Laboratory Testing

13. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

14. Computed Tomographic Angiography

15. Catheter-Based Peripheral Angiography

PART IV. PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE

16. The Epidemiology of Peripheral Artery Disease

17. Pathophysiology of Artery Disease, Intermittent Claudication, and Critical Limb Ischemia

18. Peripheral Artery Disease: Clinical Evaluation

19. Medical Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease

20. Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease

21. Reconstructive Surgery for Peripheral Artery Disease

PART V. RENAL ARTERY DISEASE

22. Pathophysiology of Renal Artery Disease

23. Clinical Evaluation of Renal Artery Disease

24. Medical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease

25. Surgical Management of Atherosclerotic Renal Artery Disease

PART VI. MESENTERIC VASCULAR DISEASE

26. Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Mesenteric Vascular Disease

27. Clinical Evaluation and Treatment of mesenteric Vascular Disease

PART VII. VASCULOGENIC ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION

28. Vasculogenic Erectile Dysfunction

PART VIII. CEREBROVASCULAR ISCHEMIA

29. Epidemiology of Cerebrovascular Disease

30. Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis of Cerebrovascular Disease

31. Prevention and Treatment of Stroke

32. Carotid Artery Stenting

33. Carotid Endarterectomy

PART IX. AORTIC DISSECTION

34. Pathophysiology, Clinical Evaluation, and Medical Management of Aortic Dissection

35. Surgical Therapy for Aortic Dissection

36. Endovascular Therapy for Aortic Dissection

PART X. AORTIC ANEURYSM

37. Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, and Prognosis of Aortic Aneurysms

38. Clinical Evaluation of Aortic Aneurysms

39. Surgical Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

40. Endovascular Therapy for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

PART XI. VASCULITIS

41. Overview of Vasculitis

42. Takayasu’s Arteritis

43. Giant Cell Arteritis

44. Thromboangiitis Obliterans (Buerger’s Disease)

45. Kawasaki Disease

PART XII. ACUTE LIMB ISCHEMIA

46. Acute Arterial Occlusion

47. Atheroembolism

PART XIII. VASOSPASM AND OTHER RELATED VASCULAR DISEASES

48. Reynaud’s Phenomenon

49. Acrocyanosis

50. Erythromelalgia

51. Pernio (Chilblains)

PART XIV. VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC DISEASE

52. Venous Thrombosis

53. Pulmonary Embolism

PART XV. CHRONIC VENOUS DISORDERS

54. Varicose Veins

55. Chronic Venous Insufficiency

PART XVI. PULMONARY HYPERTENSION

56. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

57. Pulmonary Hypertension in Non-Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patients

PART XVII. LYMPHATIC DISORDERS

58. Disease of the Lymphatic Circulation

PART XVIII. MISCELLANEOUS

59. Vascular Infection

60. Lower-Extremity Ulceration

61. Vascular Trauma

62. Vascular Compression Syndromes

63. Congenital Anomalies and Malformations of the Vasculature

64. Peripheral Vascular Anomalies, Malformations, and Vascular Tumors