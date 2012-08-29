Vascular Medicine: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
2nd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Table of Contents
PART I. BIOLOGY OF BLOOD VESSELS
1. Vascular Embryology and Angiogenesis
2. The Endothelium
3. Vascular Smooth Muscle
4. Connective Tissues of the Subendothelium
5. Normal Mechanisms of Vascular Hemostasis
6. Vascular Pharmacology
7. Pharmacology of Antithrombotic Dugs
PART II. PATHOBIOLOGY OF BLOOD VESSELS
8. Atherosclerosis
9. Pathophysiology of Vasculitis
10. Thrombosis
PART III. PRINCIPLES OF VASCULAR EXAMINATION
11. History and Physical Examination
12. Vascular Laboratory Testing
13. Magnetic Resonance Imaging
14. Computed Tomographic Angiography
15. Catheter-Based Peripheral Angiography
PART IV. PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE
16. The Epidemiology of Peripheral Artery Disease
17. Pathophysiology of Artery Disease, Intermittent Claudication, and Critical Limb Ischemia
18. Peripheral Artery Disease: Clinical Evaluation
19. Medical Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease
20. Endovascular Treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease
21. Reconstructive Surgery for Peripheral Artery Disease
PART V. RENAL ARTERY DISEASE
22. Pathophysiology of Renal Artery Disease
23. Clinical Evaluation of Renal Artery Disease
24. Medical and Endovascular Treatment of Renal Artery Disease
25. Surgical Management of Atherosclerotic Renal Artery Disease
PART VI. MESENTERIC VASCULAR DISEASE
26. Epidemiology and Pathophysiology of Mesenteric Vascular Disease
27. Clinical Evaluation and Treatment of mesenteric Vascular Disease
PART VII. VASCULOGENIC ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION
28. Vasculogenic Erectile Dysfunction
PART VIII. CEREBROVASCULAR ISCHEMIA
29. Epidemiology of Cerebrovascular Disease
30. Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis of Cerebrovascular Disease
31. Prevention and Treatment of Stroke
32. Carotid Artery Stenting
33. Carotid Endarterectomy
PART IX. AORTIC DISSECTION
34. Pathophysiology, Clinical Evaluation, and Medical Management of Aortic Dissection
35. Surgical Therapy for Aortic Dissection
36. Endovascular Therapy for Aortic Dissection
PART X. AORTIC ANEURYSM
37. Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, and Prognosis of Aortic Aneurysms
38. Clinical Evaluation of Aortic Aneurysms
39. Surgical Treatment of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
40. Endovascular Therapy for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
PART XI. VASCULITIS
41. Overview of Vasculitis
42. Takayasu’s Arteritis
43. Giant Cell Arteritis
44. Thromboangiitis Obliterans (Buerger’s Disease)
45. Kawasaki Disease
PART XII. ACUTE LIMB ISCHEMIA
46. Acute Arterial Occlusion
47. Atheroembolism
PART XIII. VASOSPASM AND OTHER RELATED VASCULAR DISEASES
48. Reynaud’s Phenomenon
49. Acrocyanosis
50. Erythromelalgia
51. Pernio (Chilblains)
PART XIV. VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLIC DISEASE
52. Venous Thrombosis
53. Pulmonary Embolism
PART XV. CHRONIC VENOUS DISORDERS
54. Varicose Veins
55. Chronic Venous Insufficiency
PART XVI. PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
56. Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
57. Pulmonary Hypertension in Non-Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Patients
PART XVII. LYMPHATIC DISORDERS
58. Disease of the Lymphatic Circulation
PART XVIII. MISCELLANEOUS
59. Vascular Infection
60. Lower-Extremity Ulceration
61. Vascular Trauma
62. Vascular Compression Syndromes
63. Congenital Anomalies and Malformations of the Vasculature
64. Peripheral Vascular Anomalies, Malformations, and Vascular Tumors
Description
Make the most of today's innovative medical therapies, advances in vascular imaging, and new drugs to improve your patients' cardiovascular health with Vascular Medicine, 2nd Edition. This comprehensive, clinically focused volume in the Braunwald's Heart Disease family provides an in-depth, state-of-the-art review of all vascular diseases, with an emphasis on pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management - giving you the evidence-based guidance you need to make appropriate therapeutic decisions on behalf of your patients.
Key Features
- Gain a state-of-the-art understanding of the pathophysiology, diagnosis, and management of arterial disease, venous disease, lymph dysfunction, connective tissue disease, vascular disease, and vascular manifestations of systemic disease.
- Benefit from the knowledge and experience of Dr. Mark A. Creager (editor of the Vascular Medicine society journal), Dr. Joshua A. Beckman, and Dr. Joseph Loscalzo, and benefit from their practice rationales for all of today’s clinical therapies.
- Easily reference Braunwald’s Heart Disease, 9th Edition for further information on topics of interest.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737369
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245944
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437729306
About the Authors
Mark Creager Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vacsular Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, Department of Medicine, Brigham & Womens Hospital, Boston, MA
Joshua Beckman Author
Joseph Loscalzo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA