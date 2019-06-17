Vascular Medicine: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

With authoritative coverage of everything from recent discoveries in the field of vascular biology to recent clinical trials and evidence-based treatment strategies, Vascular Medicine, 3rd Edition, is your go-to resource for improving your patients’ cardiovascular health. Part of the Braunwald family of renowned cardiology references, this updated volume integrates a contemporary understanding of vascular biology with a thorough review of clinical vascular diseases, making it an ideal reference for vascular medicine specialists, general cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists.