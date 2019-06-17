Vascular Medicine: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
3rd Edition
Description
With authoritative coverage of everything from recent discoveries in the field of vascular biology to recent clinical trials and evidence-based treatment strategies, Vascular Medicine, 3rd Edition, is your go-to resource for improving your patients’ cardiovascular health. Part of the Braunwald family of renowned cardiology references, this updated volume integrates a contemporary understanding of vascular biology with a thorough review of clinical vascular diseases, making it an ideal reference for vascular medicine specialists, general cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 17th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323636001
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323636018
About the Authors
Mark Creager Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Vacsular Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, Department of Medicine, Brigham & Womens Hospital, Boston, MA
Joshua Beckman Author
Joseph Loscalzo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA