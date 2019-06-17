Vascular Medicine: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323636001, 9780323636018

Vascular Medicine: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

3rd Edition

Authors: Mark Creager Joshua Beckman Joseph Loscalzo
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323636001
eBook ISBN: 9780323636018
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th June 2019
Page Count: 960
With authoritative coverage of everything from recent discoveries in the field of vascular biology to recent clinical trials and evidence-based treatment strategies, Vascular Medicine, 3rd Edition, is your go-to resource for improving your patients’ cardiovascular health. Part of the Braunwald family of renowned cardiology references, this updated volume integrates a contemporary understanding of vascular biology with a thorough review of clinical vascular diseases, making it an ideal reference for vascular medicine specialists, general cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists.

960
960
English
English
© Elsevier 2020
© Elsevier 2020
17th June 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323636001
eBook ISBN:
9780323636018

About the Authors

Mark Creager Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vacsular Medicine, Cardiovascular Division, Department of Medicine, Brigham & Womens Hospital, Boston, MA

Joshua Beckman Author

Joseph Loscalzo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Wade, Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Physician-in-Chief, Boston Medical Center, Director, Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute, Boston, MA

