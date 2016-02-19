Vascular Innervation and Receptor Mechanisms
1st Edition
New Perspectives
Description
Vascular Innervation and Receptor Mechanisms: New Perspectives reviews the areas of structure, function, and pathophysiology of the circulatory system. The text focuses on the role of neuropeptides and structural function of endothelium. The book begins with a brief discussion on the background of autonomic and sensory nerves in the circulatory system, which is provided in Chapter 1. Having established the basic studies in the circulatory system, the book moves to the discussion on the analysis of peptidergic innervations and peptides in vascular control in various disorders. The last part of the book features the clinical applications of neuropeptides, perivascular peptides, and vasoactive peptides in different diseases and regulation, such as cardiovascular regulation, hypertension, congestive heart failure, and migraine and cluster headache. The text will be a good reference to both students and professionals in the fields of biology, chemistry, and medicine.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction: Changing Face of Autonomic and Sensory Nerves in the Circulation
I. Introduction
II. The Vascular Neuromuscular Junction
III. Multiplicity of Transmitters; Cotransmission
IV. Sympathetic Perivascular Nerves
V. Parasympathetic Perivascular Nerves
VI. Sensory-Motor Perivascular Nerves
VII. Perivascular Nerves Arising from Intramural Neurons
VIII. Neural-Endothelial Interactions in Local Control of Vascular Tone
IX. Plasticity of Perivascular Nerves and Endothelial Cells
References
Part I Basic Studies
Chapter 2 Regulation of the Autonomic Innervation of Blood Vessels during Development and Aging
I. Introduction
II. The Establishment of Locally Specific Patterns of Innervation during Early Development
III. Regulation of Autonomic Neuronal Phenotype during Early Development
IV Changes in the Nerve Supply to Blood Vessels during Maturity
V. Changes during Aging in Perivascular Nerves
VI. Regulatory Factors in Aging of Perivascular Nerves
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 Endothelial-Derived Relaxing Factors: Focus on Nitric Oxide
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Biosynthesis of Nitric Oxide
IV. Whole Animal Studies with L-Arginine Analogs
V. Influence of Nitric Oxide in Different Regions of the Cardiovascular System
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 The Effect of Endothelin on Circulation System
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Mechanism of Endothelin-Induced Vasoconstriction
III. Hemodynamic Effect of Endothelin
IV. Regional System of Regulation of Vasoconstriction by Endothelin
V. Conversion from Big Endothelin to Endothelin
VI. Interaction of Endothelin to Other Factors
VII. Effect of Endothelin on Cardiac Muscle
VIII. Physiological and Pathophysiological Significance of Endothelin
References
Chapter 5 Interaction between Endothelium-Derived Vasoactive Factors and Neurohumoral Substances in the Regulation of Vascular Tone
I. Introduction
II. Endothelium-Derived Vasoactive Factors
III. Neurohumoral Substances and the Endothelium
IV. Physiological Significance
V. Pathological Consequences of Endothelial Dysfunction
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Modulation of Endothelial-Inflammatory Cell Interactions by Primary Afferent Nerves
I. Introduction
II. Neural Receptor Mechanisms
III. Interaction between Endothelial Cells and Leukocytes in Disease States
IV. Summary
References
Part II The Sympathetic System
Chapter 7 Noradrenaline and Neuropeptide Y in the Sympathetic System: Prejunctional Interactions and Regulation of Release
I. Introduction
II. Modulatory Mechanisms of Noradrenaline Release
III. Modulatory Mechanisms of NPY Release
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Neuropeptide Y Receptor Subtypes and Putative Receptor Ligands
I. Introduction
II. NPY Localization, Release, and Mechanisms in the Cardiovascular System
III. Structures of NPY, Peptide YY, and Pancreatic Polypeptide
IV. NPY Receptor Subtypes
V. NPY Signal Transduction
VI. NPY Receptor Ligands
References
Chapter 9 ATP as a Cotransmitter with Noradrenaline in Sympathetic Perivascular Nerves
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Actions of Purines
III. ATP as an Excitatory Cotransmitter in Sympathetic Nerves
IV. Role of ATP in Hypertension
V. Functional Significance of Cotransmission
VI. Conclusions
References
Part III Parasympathetic Innervation of Circulation
Chapter 10 Regulatory Peptides of the Parasympathetic Vascular Innervation
I. Introduction
II. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide/Peptide Histidine Isoleucine
III. Neuropeptide Y
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Pharmacology of Acetylcholine and Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide in Perivascular Nerves
I. Introduction
II. The Vascular Cholinergic System
III. The Vascular VIP System
IV. Conclusion
References
Part IV Sensory Afferent System
Chapter 12 Pattern of Innervation of Sensory Afferent Systems in the Circulation: Immunocytochemistry and Ultrastructure
I. Introduction
II. General Model of Innervation of Blood Vessels
III. Ultrastructure of Vascular Sensory Nerve Terminals
IV. Neuropeptides in Sensory Afferent Systems
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide and Blood Vessels
I. Introduction
II. Responses to CGRP in Different Vascular Beds
III. Vasomotor Responses in Vitro
IV. Second-Messenger Studies
V. Ligand Binding Studies
VI. In Vivo Experiments
References
Chapter 14 Characterization of Neurokinin Receptors in the Circulation
I. Introduction
II. Neurokinins in Peripheral Vessels: Localization and Functions
III. Pharmacological Characterization of Neurokinin Receptors in Isolated Vessels
IV. Mediators and Second Messengers Involved in the Cardiovascular Effects of Neurokinins
V. Biochemical Characterization of Neurokinin Receptors: Binding Assays and Autoradiography
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Peptidergic Sensory Neurons in the Local Regulations of Splanchnic Blood Flow
I. Introduction
II. Identity of Sensory Neurons Regulating Blood Flow
III. Splanchnic Circulation
IV. Perspectives for Physiology and Pathophysiology
References
Part V Clinical Application
Chapter 16 Neuropeptides in Human Cardiovascular Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Sympathetic Nerves
III. Parasympathetic Nerves
IV. Sensory Nerves
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 17 Perivascular Peptides (NPY, CGRP, and SP) in Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure
I. Introduction
II. Hypertension
III. Congestive Heart Failure
IV. Comments
References
Chapter 18 Perivascular Peptides in the Coronary Circulation: Relation to Pathophysiology
I. Introduction
II. Neuropeptide Y
III. Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide
IV. Tachykinins
V. Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide
VI. Endothelin
VII. Vasopressin
VIII. Somatostatin
IX. Renin-Angiotensin System
X. Cholecystokinin
XI. Neurotensin
XII. Atrial Natriuretic Peptide
XIII. Bradykinin
XIV. Transplant Denervation
XV. Growth Factor Activity
XVI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 19 Perivascular Peptides in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
I. Introduction
II. Peptidergic Innervation of the Monkey Middle Cerebral Artery
III. Perivascular Nerves in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)
IV. Studies in Human SAH
V. Neuropeptide Y-LI
VI. Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide-LI
VII. CSF Peptides in SAH
VIII. Infusion Studies
IX. Comments
References
Chapter 20 Vasoactive Peptides in Migraine and Cluster Headache
I. Definition
II. Neuroanatomy and Neurochemistry
III. Animal Studies
IV. Human Data
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 21 Perivascular Peptides in the Respiratory Tract
I. Introduction
II. Vascular Anatomy
III. Parasympathetic Neuropeptides
IV. Sympathetic Neuropeptides
V. Sensory Neuropeptides
VI. Pathophysiological Considerations
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 22 Gastrointestinal Circulation in Man and Animals: Regulation by Perivascular Peptides and Classical Neurotransmitters
I. The Sympathetic Control of the Gastrointestinal Circulation
II. The Parasympathetic Control of the Gastrointestinal Vascular Beds
III. Intramural Nervous Control of the Gastrointestinal Vascular Beds
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 498
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 26th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148078