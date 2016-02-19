Vascular Innervation and Receptor Mechanisms: New Perspectives reviews the areas of structure, function, and pathophysiology of the circulatory system. The text focuses on the role of neuropeptides and structural function of endothelium. The book begins with a brief discussion on the background of autonomic and sensory nerves in the circulatory system, which is provided in Chapter 1. Having established the basic studies in the circulatory system, the book moves to the discussion on the analysis of peptidergic innervations and peptides in vascular control in various disorders. The last part of the book features the clinical applications of neuropeptides, perivascular peptides, and vasoactive peptides in different diseases and regulation, such as cardiovascular regulation, hypertension, congestive heart failure, and migraine and cluster headache. The text will be a good reference to both students and professionals in the fields of biology, chemistry, and medicine.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction: Changing Face of Autonomic and Sensory Nerves in the Circulation

I. Introduction

II. The Vascular Neuromuscular Junction

III. Multiplicity of Transmitters; Cotransmission

IV. Sympathetic Perivascular Nerves

V. Parasympathetic Perivascular Nerves

VI. Sensory-Motor Perivascular Nerves

VII. Perivascular Nerves Arising from Intramural Neurons

VIII. Neural-Endothelial Interactions in Local Control of Vascular Tone

IX. Plasticity of Perivascular Nerves and Endothelial Cells

References

Part I Basic Studies

Chapter 2 Regulation of the Autonomic Innervation of Blood Vessels during Development and Aging

I. Introduction

II. The Establishment of Locally Specific Patterns of Innervation during Early Development

III. Regulation of Autonomic Neuronal Phenotype during Early Development

IV Changes in the Nerve Supply to Blood Vessels during Maturity

V. Changes during Aging in Perivascular Nerves

VI. Regulatory Factors in Aging of Perivascular Nerves

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 3 Endothelial-Derived Relaxing Factors: Focus on Nitric Oxide

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Biosynthesis of Nitric Oxide

IV. Whole Animal Studies with L-Arginine Analogs

V. Influence of Nitric Oxide in Different Regions of the Cardiovascular System

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 The Effect of Endothelin on Circulation System

I. Introduction

II. Cellular Mechanism of Endothelin-Induced Vasoconstriction

III. Hemodynamic Effect of Endothelin

IV. Regional System of Regulation of Vasoconstriction by Endothelin

V. Conversion from Big Endothelin to Endothelin

VI. Interaction of Endothelin to Other Factors

VII. Effect of Endothelin on Cardiac Muscle

VIII. Physiological and Pathophysiological Significance of Endothelin

References

Chapter 5 Interaction between Endothelium-Derived Vasoactive Factors and Neurohumoral Substances in the Regulation of Vascular Tone

I. Introduction

II. Endothelium-Derived Vasoactive Factors

III. Neurohumoral Substances and the Endothelium

IV. Physiological Significance

V. Pathological Consequences of Endothelial Dysfunction

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Modulation of Endothelial-Inflammatory Cell Interactions by Primary Afferent Nerves

I. Introduction

II. Neural Receptor Mechanisms

III. Interaction between Endothelial Cells and Leukocytes in Disease States

IV. Summary

References

Part II The Sympathetic System

Chapter 7 Noradrenaline and Neuropeptide Y in the Sympathetic System: Prejunctional Interactions and Regulation of Release

I. Introduction

II. Modulatory Mechanisms of Noradrenaline Release

III. Modulatory Mechanisms of NPY Release

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Neuropeptide Y Receptor Subtypes and Putative Receptor Ligands

I. Introduction

II. NPY Localization, Release, and Mechanisms in the Cardiovascular System

III. Structures of NPY, Peptide YY, and Pancreatic Polypeptide

IV. NPY Receptor Subtypes

V. NPY Signal Transduction

VI. NPY Receptor Ligands

References

Chapter 9 ATP as a Cotransmitter with Noradrenaline in Sympathetic Perivascular Nerves

I. Introduction

II. Vascular Actions of Purines

III. ATP as an Excitatory Cotransmitter in Sympathetic Nerves

IV. Role of ATP in Hypertension

V. Functional Significance of Cotransmission

VI. Conclusions

References

Part III Parasympathetic Innervation of Circulation

Chapter 10 Regulatory Peptides of the Parasympathetic Vascular Innervation

I. Introduction

II. Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide/Peptide Histidine Isoleucine

III. Neuropeptide Y

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 11 Pharmacology of Acetylcholine and Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide in Perivascular Nerves

I. Introduction

II. The Vascular Cholinergic System

III. The Vascular VIP System

IV. Conclusion

References

Part IV Sensory Afferent System

Chapter 12 Pattern of Innervation of Sensory Afferent Systems in the Circulation: Immunocytochemistry and Ultrastructure

I. Introduction

II. General Model of Innervation of Blood Vessels

III. Ultrastructure of Vascular Sensory Nerve Terminals

IV. Neuropeptides in Sensory Afferent Systems

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 13 Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide and Blood Vessels

I. Introduction

II. Responses to CGRP in Different Vascular Beds

III. Vasomotor Responses in Vitro

IV. Second-Messenger Studies

V. Ligand Binding Studies

VI. In Vivo Experiments

References

Chapter 14 Characterization of Neurokinin Receptors in the Circulation

I. Introduction

II. Neurokinins in Peripheral Vessels: Localization and Functions

III. Pharmacological Characterization of Neurokinin Receptors in Isolated Vessels

IV. Mediators and Second Messengers Involved in the Cardiovascular Effects of Neurokinins

V. Biochemical Characterization of Neurokinin Receptors: Binding Assays and Autoradiography

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 15 Peptidergic Sensory Neurons in the Local Regulations of Splanchnic Blood Flow

I. Introduction

II. Identity of Sensory Neurons Regulating Blood Flow

III. Splanchnic Circulation

IV. Perspectives for Physiology and Pathophysiology

References

Part V Clinical Application

Chapter 16 Neuropeptides in Human Cardiovascular Regulation

I. Introduction

II. Sympathetic Nerves

III. Parasympathetic Nerves

IV. Sensory Nerves

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 17 Perivascular Peptides (NPY, CGRP, and SP) in Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure

I. Introduction

II. Hypertension

III. Congestive Heart Failure

IV. Comments

References

Chapter 18 Perivascular Peptides in the Coronary Circulation: Relation to Pathophysiology

I. Introduction

II. Neuropeptide Y

III. Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide

IV. Tachykinins

V. Vasoactive Intestinal Polypeptide

VI. Endothelin

VII. Vasopressin

VIII. Somatostatin

IX. Renin-Angiotensin System

X. Cholecystokinin

XI. Neurotensin

XII. Atrial Natriuretic Peptide

XIII. Bradykinin

XIV. Transplant Denervation

XV. Growth Factor Activity

XVI. Conclusion

References

Chapter 19 Perivascular Peptides in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

I. Introduction

II. Peptidergic Innervation of the Monkey Middle Cerebral Artery

III. Perivascular Nerves in Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)

IV. Studies in Human SAH

V. Neuropeptide Y-LI

VI. Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide-LI

VII. CSF Peptides in SAH

VIII. Infusion Studies

IX. Comments

References

Chapter 20 Vasoactive Peptides in Migraine and Cluster Headache

I. Definition

II. Neuroanatomy and Neurochemistry

III. Animal Studies

IV. Human Data

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 21 Perivascular Peptides in the Respiratory Tract

I. Introduction

II. Vascular Anatomy

III. Parasympathetic Neuropeptides

IV. Sympathetic Neuropeptides

V. Sensory Neuropeptides

VI. Pathophysiological Considerations

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 22 Gastrointestinal Circulation in Man and Animals: Regulation by Perivascular Peptides and Classical Neurotransmitters

I. The Sympathetic Control of the Gastrointestinal Circulation

II. The Parasympathetic Control of the Gastrointestinal Vascular Beds

III. Intramural Nervous Control of the Gastrointestinal Vascular Beds

References

Index



