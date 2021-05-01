Vascular Disease in Women
1st Edition
An Overview of the Literature and Treatment Recommendations
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Vascular Disease in Women: An Overview of the Literature and Treatment Recommendations highlights the epidemiology, natural history and treatment of vascular disease, specifically in women. The book provides a thorough overview of what is known and unknown about vascular disease in women, highlighting opportunities for further education and research. It will serve as an essential reference for both clinicians and researchers with its discussions on disease prevalence, treatment options, and treatment outcomes for vascular disease in women. Finally, the book will provide discussions on future research in vascular disease and how it pertains to women.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of vascular disease as it affects women
- Contains contributions from world renowned vascular surgeons of both genders
- Covers what is known and unknown about vascular disease in women, prompting further research in areas still unknown
Readership
Researchers for a special interest in vascular disease, vascular surgeons (both practicing surgeons and trainees), both male and female; non-vascular physicians, including primary care physicians, vascular medicine specialists, and cardiologists
Table of Contents
Section 1: Clinical and Research Issues in Women
1. Thoracic aorta
2. Abdominal aorta
3. Carotid artery disease
4. Dialysis access
5. Venous disease
6. Suprainguinal peripheral vascular disease
7. Infrainguinal peripheral vascular disease
8. Thoracic outlet syndrome
9. Vascular arteridities
10. Vascular disease prevention and screening
11. Race and cultural issues
12. Sex versus gender
13. Research issues
Section 2: Practice Issues in Women
14. Vascular practice issues for women surgeons
15. Leadership and women
16. Building an academic practice
17. Building a private practice
18. Radiation safety
19. Work-life balance
20. The income gap between men and women
21. Vascular issues in pregnancy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128229590
About the Editors
Caitlin Hicks
Dr. Hicks specializes in congenital aortic pathologies and is skilled in both open and endovascular surgery for the treatment of aortic and peripheral disease. She is also accomplished in clinical research with over 130 peer-reviewed publications and numerous textbook chapters; her research interests include clinical outcomes in aneurysm repair and lower extremity revascularization, as well as high-value care in vascular surgery. As a distinguished fellow of the American Board of Surgery, Dr. Hicks is the recipient of the Department of Surgery Rothman Early Career Development Award for Surgical Research and was selected as a Visiting Scholar to the American Board of Medical Specialties for 2018-2019. She is also an appointed member of a CMS Clinical Expert Subcommittee tasked with refining peripheral vascular disease cost measures for implementation in the Quality Payment Program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Surgery, Associate Fellowship Program Director, Division of Vascular Surgery and Endovascular Surgery, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Linda Harris
Linda M. Harris MD joined UBMD Surgery in 1995, and currently sits as a Professor of Surgery with tenure in the department of Surgery. Dr. Harris is Board certified by the American Board of Surgery in Vascular Surgery and General Surgery. She has received 21 awards and honors throughout her career and has worked with 53 various grants relating to her vascular expertise. Dr. Harris has been published 68 times in referred journals, contributed to 10 articles / editorials, contributed to 17 book chapters and has been featured in media spotlight 4 times. She is currently co-editing a book in vascular surgery. She has been invited to present 77 times about various relating topics, and has given 136 presentations relating to her expertise. Dr. Harris is the Program Director for the Vascular Fellowship and Vascular Residency Programs. She is also a Fellow of the Society of Vascular Surgeons and a member of the Society of University Surgeons. Dr. Harris belongs to numerous societies and is involved with their activities including: American College of Surgeons, Association of Women Surgeons, Association for Academic Surgery, and Western New York Vascular / Endovascular Society. She is past president of the Eastern Vascular Society, the largest regional vascular society in the US, and the Association of Program Directors in Vascular Surgery. She also sits on the editorial board for the Journal of Vascular Surgery, the Vascular Specialist, and ACS News. Within the University at Buffalo, Dr. Harris is involved with many programs including: Graduate Medical Education, Executive Council for Department of Surgery, and Academic Leadership Group representing the Department of Surgery for Kaleida Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Residency and Fellowship Program Director, Department of Surgery, Division of Vascular Surgery, University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.