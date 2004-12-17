Part I GENERAL ASPECTS



Chapter 1 The Current Role Of Vascular Diagnosis



Chapter 2 Basic Hemodynamic Principles In Vascular Disease



Chapter 3 Qualifications And Competence Of Vascular Laboratory Personnel



Chapter 4 Quality Assurance And Certification Of The Vascular Laboratory



Chapter 5 What Are We Measuring In The Vascular Patient



Chapter 6 Principles Of Ultrasound Physics And Instrumentation: An Overview



Chapter 7 The Use Of B-Flow And Power Doppler In Vascular Imaging



Part II IMAGING THE BODY



A CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE



Chapter 8 Vascular Diagnosis In Carotid Disease



Chapter 9 Cerebrovascular Color-Flow Scanning: Technique And Applications



Chapter 10 Alternative Imaging Modalities For The Carotid Bifurcation



Chapter 11 Transcranial Doppler: Technique And Applications



Chapter 12 Evaluation Of Carotid Plaque Morphology



Chapter 13 Intraoperative Assessment Of Carotid Endarterectomy: Technique And Results



Chapter 14 Noninvasive Screening And Utility Of Carotid Wall Thickness



Chapter 15 Surveillance And Follow-Up After Carotid Endarterectomy



Chapter 16 Surveillance And Follow-Up After Carotid Angioplasty



Chapter 17 Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency: Technique And Clinical Applications



B PERIPHERAL ATHEROSCLEROTIC OCCLUSIVE DISEASE



Chapter 18 Vascular Diagnosis Of Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease: Overview



Chapter 19 Evaluation Of Claudication



Chapter 20 Physiologic Testing Of Lower Extremity Arterial Disease: Segmental Pressures, Plethysmography And Velocity Wave Forms



Chapter 21 Arterial Occlusion: Thrombotic Versus Embolic



Chapter 22 Color-Flow Scanning Of Lower Extremity Arteries: Technique And Applications



Chapter 23 Laser Doppler And Transcutaneous Oxygen Measurement: Applications In Clinical Practice



Chapter 24 Vascular Trauma: Role Of Noninvasive Testing



Chapter 25 Guiding Endovascular Interventions With Color-Flow Scanning



Chapter 26 Preoperative, Intraoperative And Postoperative Vein Graft Evaluation



Chapter 27 The Current Role Of MRA In Planning Interventions For Lower Extremity Ischemia



Chapter 27a Role of Magnetic Resonance Angiography in Peripheral Vascular Disease



Chapter 28 Congenital And Acquired Arteriovenous Fistulae



Chapter 29 Pseudoaneurysm: Diagnosis And Treatment



Chapter 30 Upper Extremity Ischemia: Diagnostic Techniques And Clinical Applications



C INTRAABDOMINAL OCCLUSIVE DISEASE



Chapter 31 Vascular Diagnosis Of Renovascular Disease



Chapter 32 Renal Artery Color-Flow Scanning: Technique And Applications



Chapter 33 Color-Flow Scanning Of The Mesenteric Arteries: Techniques And Applications



Chapter 34 Intraoperative And Postoperative Imaging Of Renal & Mesenteric Angioplasty And Bypass



D ANEURYSMS



Chapter 35 Vascular Diagnosis Of Abdominal And Peripheral Aneurysms



Chapter 36 Screening For Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms



Chapter 37 Preoperative Imaging For Open Repair Of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm



Chapter 38 Preoperative Imaging For Endovascular Grafts: CT Angiography



Chapter 39 Imaging Modalities For The Diagnosis Of Endoleaks



Chapter 40 Postoperative Surveillance After Endovascular Repair



E VENOUS



Chapter 41 Vascular Diagnosis Of Venous Thrombosis



Chapter 42 Importance Of Color-Flow Scan Follow-Up After Deep Venous Thrombosis



Chapter 43 Vascular Diagnosis And Evaluation Of Chronic Venous Obstruction



Chapter 44 Screening And Surveillance For DVT In High Risk Patients



Chapter 45 Upper Extremity Venous Imaging



Chapter 46 Ultrasound Guided Filter Placement



PART III MISCELLANEOUS



Chapter 47 Hepatoportal System Evaluation



Chapter 48 Evaluation Of The Extremity Prior To Hemodialysis Access And Postoperative

Surveillance



Chapter 49 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome



Chapter 50 Clinical Applications Of Intravascular Ultrasound



Chapter 51 Coding And Reimbursement For The Vascular Laboratory



Chapter 52 Coding And Reimbursement For Interventions And Surgical Procedures



Chapter 53 Vascular Centers: Role Of The Vascular Laboratory



Chapter 54 How To Establish And Maintain A Database



Appendix



