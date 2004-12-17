Vascular Diagnosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721694269, 9781437713442

Vascular Diagnosis

1st Edition

Authors: M. Ashraf Mansour Nicos Labropoulos
eBook ISBN: 9781437713442
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721694269
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Page Count: 608
Description

Here's comprehensive, in-depth coverage of the rapidly expanding field of non-invasive vascular diagnosis. Noted experts in vascular surgery, interventional radiology, cardiology, and vascular medicine explore the best approaches for vascular imaging of cerebrovascular disease, peripheral atherosclerotic occlusive disease, intra-abdominal occlusive disease, venous disorders, and aneurysms. They describe all of today's imaging modalities and their applications for diagnosis as well as their increasingly important intraoperative and interventional roles. The book is organized into three parts. The first part covers some fundamental issues related to the vascular laboratory and principles of vascular diagnosis. The second part has five sections concerned with imaging the various regions of the body. The third part contains a collection of miscellaneous topics such as coding and reimbursement and database maintenance.

Key Features

  • Examines all of today's cutting-edge technologies and techniques, including cerebrovascular color-flow scanning · laser Doppler and transcutaneous oxygen measurement · MR and CT angiography · transcranial Doppler · guiding endovascular interventions with color-flow scanning · vein graft evaluation · imaging modalities for the diagnosis of endoleaks · and ultrasound-guided filter placement.
  • Features a full-color design throughout and wealth of images and illustrations.
  • Reviews the basic and practical science that underlies the technology, such as ultrasound physics and instrumentation.
  • Addresses vital issues such as qualifications and competence of vascular laboratory personnel, quality assurance, and certification of the vascular laboratory as well as coding and reimbursement.
  • Serves as an excellent reference for both practice and exam preparation.

Table of Contents

Part I GENERAL ASPECTS

Chapter 1 The Current Role Of Vascular Diagnosis

Chapter 2 Basic Hemodynamic Principles In Vascular Disease

Chapter 3 Qualifications And Competence Of Vascular Laboratory Personnel

Chapter 4 Quality Assurance And Certification Of The Vascular Laboratory

Chapter 5 What Are We Measuring In The Vascular Patient

Chapter 6 Principles Of Ultrasound Physics And Instrumentation: An Overview

Chapter 7 The Use Of B-Flow And Power Doppler In Vascular Imaging

Part II IMAGING THE BODY

A CEREBROVASCULAR DISEASE

Chapter 8 Vascular Diagnosis In Carotid Disease

Chapter 9 Cerebrovascular Color-Flow Scanning: Technique And Applications

Chapter 10 Alternative Imaging Modalities For The Carotid Bifurcation

Chapter 11 Transcranial Doppler: Technique And Applications

Chapter 12 Evaluation Of Carotid Plaque Morphology

Chapter 13 Intraoperative Assessment Of Carotid Endarterectomy: Technique And Results

Chapter 14 Noninvasive Screening And Utility Of Carotid Wall Thickness

Chapter 15 Surveillance And Follow-Up After Carotid Endarterectomy

Chapter 16 Surveillance And Follow-Up After Carotid Angioplasty

Chapter 17 Vertebrobasilar Insufficiency: Technique And Clinical Applications

B PERIPHERAL ATHEROSCLEROTIC OCCLUSIVE DISEASE

Chapter 18 Vascular Diagnosis Of Lower Extremity Occlusive Disease: Overview

Chapter 19 Evaluation Of Claudication

Chapter 20 Physiologic Testing Of Lower Extremity Arterial Disease: Segmental Pressures, Plethysmography And Velocity Wave Forms

Chapter 21 Arterial Occlusion: Thrombotic Versus Embolic

Chapter 22 Color-Flow Scanning Of Lower Extremity Arteries: Technique And Applications

Chapter 23 Laser Doppler And Transcutaneous Oxygen Measurement: Applications In Clinical Practice

Chapter 24 Vascular Trauma: Role Of Noninvasive Testing

Chapter 25 Guiding Endovascular Interventions With Color-Flow Scanning

Chapter 26 Preoperative, Intraoperative And Postoperative Vein Graft Evaluation

Chapter 27 The Current Role Of MRA In Planning Interventions For Lower Extremity Ischemia

Chapter 27a Role of Magnetic Resonance Angiography in Peripheral Vascular Disease

Chapter 28 Congenital And Acquired Arteriovenous Fistulae

Chapter 29 Pseudoaneurysm: Diagnosis And Treatment

Chapter 30 Upper Extremity Ischemia: Diagnostic Techniques And Clinical Applications

C INTRAABDOMINAL OCCLUSIVE DISEASE

Chapter 31 Vascular Diagnosis Of Renovascular Disease

Chapter 32 Renal Artery Color-Flow Scanning: Technique And Applications

Chapter 33 Color-Flow Scanning Of The Mesenteric Arteries: Techniques And Applications

Chapter 34 Intraoperative And Postoperative Imaging Of Renal & Mesenteric Angioplasty And Bypass

D ANEURYSMS

Chapter 35 Vascular Diagnosis Of Abdominal And Peripheral Aneurysms

Chapter 36 Screening For Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

Chapter 37 Preoperative Imaging For Open Repair Of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Chapter 38 Preoperative Imaging For Endovascular Grafts: CT Angiography

Chapter 39 Imaging Modalities For The Diagnosis Of Endoleaks

Chapter 40 Postoperative Surveillance After Endovascular Repair

E VENOUS

Chapter 41 Vascular Diagnosis Of Venous Thrombosis

Chapter 42 Importance Of Color-Flow Scan Follow-Up After Deep Venous Thrombosis

Chapter 43 Vascular Diagnosis And Evaluation Of Chronic Venous Obstruction

Chapter 44 Screening And Surveillance For DVT In High Risk Patients

Chapter 45 Upper Extremity Venous Imaging

Chapter 46 Ultrasound Guided Filter Placement

PART III MISCELLANEOUS

Chapter 47 Hepatoportal System Evaluation

Chapter 48 Evaluation Of The Extremity Prior To Hemodialysis Access And Postoperative
Surveillance

Chapter 49 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome

Chapter 50 Clinical Applications Of Intravascular Ultrasound

Chapter 51 Coding And Reimbursement For The Vascular Laboratory

Chapter 52 Coding And Reimbursement For Interventions And Surgical Procedures

Chapter 53 Vascular Centers: Role Of The Vascular Laboratory

Chapter 54 How To Establish And Maintain A Database

Appendix

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437713442
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721694269

About the Author

M. Ashraf Mansour

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Program Director, Surgery Residency Program, Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, MI; Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery, Michigan State University, Grand Rapids, MI

Nicos Labropoulos

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Vascular Laboratory at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL; Associate Professor of Surgery, Loyola University MC, Maywood, IL

