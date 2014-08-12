Vascular Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Authors: Charles Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780323323123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323116
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th August 2014
Description
The approach to anesthesia in children poses specific challenges such as acute emotional fear and distress, fluid imbalances, greater risks for dangerous upper respiratory infections, and most importantly, dosing requirements. The guest editors on this issue are the leaders in this field and will collect the best contributors to address new research advances in perioperative and postoperative scenarios, as well as offering best practices for common pediatric procedures.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323123
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323116
About the Authors
Charles Hill Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Stanford School of Medicine
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.