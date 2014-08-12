Vascular Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323116, 9780323323123

Vascular Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 32-3

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Hill
eBook ISBN: 9780323323123
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323116
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th August 2014
Description

The approach to anesthesia in children poses specific challenges such as acute emotional fear and distress, fluid imbalances, greater risks for dangerous upper respiratory infections, and most importantly, dosing requirements. The guest editors on this issue are the leaders in this field and will collect the best contributors to address new research advances in perioperative and postoperative scenarios, as well as offering best practices for common pediatric procedures.

About the Authors

Charles Hill Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Stanford School of Medicine

