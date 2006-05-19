Fully revised to reflect the latest advances in the field, this timely 2nd edition provides a thorough introduction to vascular and interventional radiology. You'll find a detailed review of the full spectrum of vascular and non-vascular diagnostic and interventional procedures. Concisely written text and a logical organization present normal and variant anatomy, diagnostic entities, and cutting edge interventional techniques in a step-by-step-format. More than 1,200 state-of-the-art digital illustrations of the highest quality replace the images of the previous edition for a more accurate, up-to-date representation of what you see in practice today.