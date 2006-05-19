Vascular and Interventional Radiology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721606217, 9781437720884

Vascular and Interventional Radiology

2nd Edition

Author: Karim Valji
eBook ISBN: 9781437720884
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721606217
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th May 2006
Page Count: 640
Description

Fully revised to reflect the latest advances in the field, this timely 2nd edition provides a thorough introduction to vascular and interventional radiology. You'll find a detailed review of the full spectrum of vascular and non-vascular diagnostic and interventional procedures. Concisely written text and a logical organization present normal and variant anatomy, diagnostic entities, and cutting edge interventional techniques in a step-by-step-format. More than 1,200 state-of-the-art digital illustrations of the highest quality replace the images of the previous edition for a more accurate, up-to-date representation of what you see in practice today.

Key Features

  • Covers the fundamentals of the specialty in a manner suitable for the beginner, intermediate, and all those in between.
  • Presents diagnostic and interventional procedures logically, offering the essential information with little redundancy.

Table of Contents

SECTION I

Patient Evaluation and Care

Standard Angiographic and Interventional Techniques

Noninvasive Vascular Imaging

Pathogenesis of Vascular Diseases



SECTION II

Thoracic Aorta

Abdominal Aorta

Pelvic and Lower Extremity Arteries

Upper Extremity Arteries

Renal Arteries and Veins

Mesenteric Arteries

Hepatic, Splenic, and Portal Vascular Systems

Endocrine, Exocrine, and Reproductive Systems

Pulmonary and Bronchial Arteries

Lower Extremity Veins

Inferior Vena Cava

Upper Extremity Veins and Superior Vena Cava

Vascular Access Placement and Foreign Body Retrieval

Hemodialysis Access

Lymphatic System



SECTION III: Nonvascular Diagnosis and Intervention

Percutaneous Biopsy

Transcatheter Fluid Drainage

Gastrointestinal Interventions

Biliary System

Urologic and Genital Systems

Basic Neurointerventions

About the Author

Karim Valji

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Chief of Interventional Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington

