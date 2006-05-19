Vascular and Interventional Radiology
2nd Edition
Description
Fully revised to reflect the latest advances in the field, this timely 2nd edition provides a thorough introduction to vascular and interventional radiology. You'll find a detailed review of the full spectrum of vascular and non-vascular diagnostic and interventional procedures. Concisely written text and a logical organization present normal and variant anatomy, diagnostic entities, and cutting edge interventional techniques in a step-by-step-format. More than 1,200 state-of-the-art digital illustrations of the highest quality replace the images of the previous edition for a more accurate, up-to-date representation of what you see in practice today.
Key Features
- Covers the fundamentals of the specialty in a manner suitable for the beginner, intermediate, and all those in between.
- Presents diagnostic and interventional procedures logically, offering the essential information with little redundancy.
Table of Contents
SECTION I
Patient Evaluation and Care
Standard Angiographic and Interventional Techniques
Noninvasive Vascular Imaging
Pathogenesis of Vascular Diseases
SECTION II
Thoracic Aorta
Abdominal Aorta
Pelvic and Lower Extremity Arteries
Upper Extremity Arteries
Renal Arteries and Veins
Mesenteric Arteries
Hepatic, Splenic, and Portal Vascular Systems
Endocrine, Exocrine, and Reproductive Systems
Pulmonary and Bronchial Arteries
Lower Extremity Veins
Inferior Vena Cava
Upper Extremity Veins and Superior Vena Cava
Vascular Access Placement and Foreign Body Retrieval
Hemodialysis Access
Lymphatic System
SECTION III: Nonvascular Diagnosis and Intervention
Percutaneous Biopsy
Transcatheter Fluid Drainage
Gastrointestinal Interventions
Biliary System
Urologic and Genital Systems
Basic Neurointerventions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 19th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720884
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721606217
About the Author
Karim Valji
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Chief of Interventional Radiology, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.