Vascular and Interventional Radiology
1st Edition
The Requisites
Table of Contents
Part 1: Vascular Radiology
I. Vascular Imaging Techniques A. Angiography B. MR angiography C. CT angiography D. Ultrasound
II. Vascular Pathology: General Principles A. Atherosclerosis B. Trauma C. Inflammatory D. Neoplasm E. Inherited F. Entrapment/impingement syndromes G. Arterial embolism H. Venous thromboembolism
III. Lower extremity and pelvis A. Arteries B. Veins C. Lymphatics
IV. Abdomen A. Abdominal aorta B. Visceral arteries C. Renal arteries and veins D. Inferior vena cava E. Portal venous system
V. Thorax A. Thoracic aorta B. Pulmonary arteries C. Pulmonary veins
VI. Great Vessels A. Upper extremity arteries B. Upper extremity veins C. Extracranial carotid artery
Part 2: Interventional Radiology
VII. Basic Techniques A. Aspiration/biopsy B. Drainage C. Stents D. Ablation
VIII. Vascular Interventional Techniques A. Recanalization B. Embolization C. Compression of pseudoaneurysms D. Repositioning/retrieval foreign bodies E. Venous access
IX. Abdomen: Biliary A. Biliary drainage/stents B. Biliary stricture dilatation C. Percutaneous cholecystrostomy/ cholecystolithotomy
X. Abdomen: GU and Reproductive A. Nephrostomy/ureteral stents B. Cystostomy C. Prostate biopsy/ablation D. Renal biopsy E. Fallopian tube recanalization/occlusion
XI. Abdomen: Gastrointestinal A. Gastrostomy/gastrojejeunostomy B. GI stricture dilatation/stenting
XII. Abdomen: Biopsy/Drainage A. Intra-abdominal B. Pelvic C. Retroperitoneum
XIII. Cervicothoracic Biopsy A. Lung B. Mediastinum C. Pleura D. Neck E. Breast
XIV. Thoracic: Drainage A. Pleural B. Lung C. Mediastinum
Description
Part of the definitive Requisites series, this volumes offers all the essentials necessary to pass exams in radiology and practice in the field. Practicing radiologists will use it as a handy, practical, daily reference tool in this subspecialty area. The first part on Vascular Radiology covers the following topics: vascular imaging techniques; vascular pathology; lower extremity and pelvis; abdomen; thorax; and the great vessel. The second part on interventional radiology covers topics such as: basic principles; vascular interventional techniques; biliary tract; GU and reproductive systems; gastrointestinal system; biopsy and drainage in the abdomen; cervicothoracic biopsy; and drainage in the thorax.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive yet manageable review of the principles and practice of vascular and interventional radiology for the resident preparing for exams and for the practitioner needing a quick-consult resource of information.
- Provides a solid foundation laid in the basics of state-of-the-art vascular and interventional radiology.
- Includes discussion of vascular procedures in the lower extremity and pelvis, abdomen, thorax, and great vessel, and other interventional procedures in the biliary tract, GU and reproductive tracts, GI tract, and thorax, placing principles in a clinical context.
- Includes personal and to-the-point discussions in a well-organized format, providing a friendly tone for enjoyable, effective learning. Appropriate to read from cover-to-cover or to skim for off-the-shelf consultation.
- Provides chapter-opening outlines revealing topics to be covered in the chapter and providing a useful search engine for quick location of material.
- Includes numerous boxes and tables which highlight differential diagnosis, radiologic patterns of disease, key findings, indications for procedures, procedural steps, handy tips, and other critical guidelines to emphasize key facts and concepts and help the reader identify and absorb important information.
- Includes approximately 750 high-quality, multimodality images integrated into text.
- Provides a suggested readings list of journal articles and books relevant to the chapter topic at hand, recommending further study and review.
- Part of the highly-acclaimed series, THE REQUISITES, which offers an effective formula for exam preparation and practical daily reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 8th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815143697
About the Authors
John Kaufman
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Dotter Interventional Institute; Frederick S. Keller Professor of Interventional Radiology, Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, Portland, Oregon
Michael Lee
Michael Lee is a consultant interventional radiologist at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, and Professor of Radiology of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He completed his training in Radiology at Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin, and subsequently underwent fellowship in Abdominal Imaging and Intervention at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he also served as Instructor in Radiology and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School. Upon his return to Ireland, Michael was a founding member and the first president of the Irish Society of Interventional Radiology. He has held presidency terms in the International Society of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Radiology and the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE). At the time of this writing, he is president of the Interventional Radiology division of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS). His areas of special interest and expertise include transcatheter embolization, venous access, and vertebral interventions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Beaumont Hospital; Professor of Radiology, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland; Department of Radiology, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, Ireland At the time of this writing, he is president of the Interventional Radiology division of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS).
