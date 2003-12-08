Vascular and Interventional Radiology

Michael Lee is a consultant interventional radiologist at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, and Professor of Radiology of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. He completed his training in Radiology at Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Dublin, and subsequently underwent fellowship in Abdominal Imaging and Intervention at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he also served as Instructor in Radiology and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School. Upon his return to Ireland, Michael was a founding member and the first president of the Irish Society of Interventional Radiology. He has held presidency terms in the International Society of Hepatobiliary and Pancreatic Radiology and the Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE). At the time of this writing, he is president of the Interventional Radiology division of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS). His areas of special interest and expertise include transcatheter embolization, venous access, and vertebral interventions.