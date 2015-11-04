Vascular and Interventional Imaging: Case Review Series

Increase your knowledge and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! Drs. Wael E. Saad, Minhaj S. Khaja, and Suresh Vedantham have updated this new edition to include nearly 200 clinically relevant cases with associated images, multiple-choice questions, answers, and rationales – all organized by level of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of vascular and interventional images.