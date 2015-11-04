Vascular and Interventional Imaging: Case Review Series - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455776306, 9780323280129

Vascular and Interventional Imaging: Case Review Series

3rd Edition

Authors: Wael Saad Minhaj Khaja Suresh Vedantham
eBook ISBN: 9780323280129
eBook ISBN: 9780323296199
Paperback ISBN: 9781455776306
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th November 2015
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

Opening Round

Fair Game

Challenge

Supplemental Figures

Index of Cases

Index of Terms

Description

Increase your knowledge and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! Drs. Wael E. Saad, Minhaj S. Khaja, and Suresh Vedantham have updated this new edition to include nearly 200 clinically relevant cases with associated images, multiple-choice questions, answers, and rationales – all organized by level of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of vascular and interventional images.

Key Features

  • Study effectively with content that addresses contemporary medical practice emphasizing physics, clinical evaluation, and treatment following The Joint Commission and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323280129
eBook ISBN:
9780323296199
Paperback ISBN:
9781455776306

About the Authors

Wael Saad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Director, Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Director, Neurointerventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Minhaj Khaja Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Suresh Vedantham Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology & Surgery, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri

