Vascular and Interventional Imaging: Case Review Series
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Opening Round
Fair Game
Challenge
Supplemental Figures
Index of Cases
Index of Terms
Description
Increase your knowledge and improve your image interpretation skills using the proven and popular Case Review approach! Drs. Wael E. Saad, Minhaj S. Khaja, and Suresh Vedantham have updated this new edition to include nearly 200 clinically relevant cases with associated images, multiple-choice questions, answers, and rationales – all organized by level of difficulty and designed to reinforce your understanding of the essential principles needed to interpret a wide range of vascular and interventional images.
Key Features
- Study effectively with content that addresses contemporary medical practice emphasizing physics, clinical evaluation, and treatment following The Joint Commission and the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 4th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323280129
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323296199
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455776306
About the Authors
Wael Saad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, Director, Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Director, Neurointerventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Minhaj Khaja Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, Vascular & Interventional Radiology, Department of Radiology, University of Michigan Medical Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Suresh Vedantham Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology & Surgery, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri