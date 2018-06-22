Vascular and Endovascular Surgery - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702072536, 9780702072512

Vascular and Endovascular Surgery

6th Edition

A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice

Editors: Ian Loftus Robert Hinchliffe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702072536
eBook ISBN: 9780702072512
eBook ISBN: 9780702072529
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd June 2018
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  • Epidemiological risk factors for PAD, risk stratification and risk factor management
  • Assessment of chronic lower limb ischaemia
  • Medical treatment of chronic lower limb ischemia
  • Intervention for chronic lower limb ischaemia
  • The diabetic foot
  • Amputation, rehabilitation and prosthetic developments
  • Revision vascular surgery
  • Management of acute lower limb ischaemia
  • Vascular trauma
  • Extracranial cerebrovascular disease
  • Vascular disorders of the upper limb
  • Primary and secondary vasospastic disorders (Raynaud's phenomenon) and vasculitis
  • Peripheral and abdominal aortic aneurysms
  • Thoracic and thoraco-abdominal aortic disease
  • Disorders of the renal and mesenteric circulation
  • Central venous and dialysis access
  • Varicose veins
  • Chronic leg swelling
  • The acutely swollen leg
  • Vascular anomalies

Description

Vascular and Endovascular Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.

For this Sixth Edition the authorship team across the series has been expanded to include additional European and World experts, with an increased emphasis on global practice. Throughout all six volumes the contents have been extensively revised in line with recently published evidence. Detailed supportive key references are provided and are also included within the comprehensive list of references in the accompanying ebook. Links to recommended online videos have been added where appropriate.

Key Features

  • The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within the major sub-specialties of general surgery.

  • Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.

About the Editors

Ian Loftus Editor

Professor of Vascular Surgery, St George's Vascular Institute and Reader, St George's, University of London, UK

Robert Hinchliffe Editor

Professor of Vascular Surgery and Honorary Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Bristol Centre for Surgical Research, Bristol NIHR Biomedical Research Centre, University of Bristol, UK

