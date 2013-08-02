Vascular and Endovascular Surgery - Print and E-book
5th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
• Epidemiology and risk factor management of peripheral arterial disease
• Assessment of chronic lower limb ischaemia
• Medical treatment of chronic lower limb ischaemia
• Intervention for chronic lower limb ischaemia
• The diabetic foot
• Amputation, rehabilitation and prosthetic developments
• Revision vascular surgery
• Management of acute lower limb ischaemia
• Vascular trauma
• Extracranial cerebrovascular disease
• Vascular disorders of the upper limb
• Primary and secondary vasospastic disorders (Raynaud’s phenomenon) and vasculitis
• Peripheral and abdominal aortic aneurysms
• Thoracic and thoraco-abdominal aortic disease
• Renal and intestinal vascular disease
• Central venous and dialysis access
• Varicose veins
• Chronic leg swelling
• The acutely swollen leg
• Vascular anomalies
• Future developments
Index
Description
Vascular & Endovascular Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
This is a title in the Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series whose eight volumes are an established and highly regarded source of information for the specialist general surgeon.
Key Features
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within each major surgical sub-specialty.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
- Purchase of a print book also includes a downloadable version of the eBook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057014
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702049668
About the Editors
Jonathan Beard Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Vascular Surgeon, Sheffield Vascular Institute, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals, NHS Trust, Sheffield, UK
Peter Gaines Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Vascular Radiologist, The Sheffield Vascular Unit, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield, UK
Ian Loftus Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Vascular Surgery, St George's Vascular Institute and Reader, St George's, University of London, UK