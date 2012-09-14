Varus Foot, Ankle, and Tibia, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738618, 9781455742790

Varus Foot, Ankle, and Tibia, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 17-1

1st Edition

Authors: Alastair Younger
eBook ISBN: 9781455742790
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738618
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Page Count: 960
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue will cover the following: Examination of the Varus Ankle, Foot and Tibia, Anatomy of the Varus Ankle and Foot, Imaging of the Varus Ankle and Foot, Pathology of the Varus Ankle and Foot, Varus Ankle After Tibia Fracture Varus Ankle and Hindfoot Deformity After Talar Fracture, Varus Ankle and Ankle Instability, Varus Ankle and Osteochondral Lesions of the Talus, Planning the Correction of the Varus Ankle in Conjunction with Ankle Replacement. Single or Staged Approach, Varus Ankle – Management with a Frame, Varus Hindfoot and Neurological Disorders, Varus Deformity After Calcaneus Fracture, Varus Ankle – Adopting Your Ankle Fusion Technique”

Details

No. of pages:
960
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742790
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738618

About the Authors

Alastair Younger Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, BC Foot and Ankle Clinic, St. Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.