Varus Foot, Ankle, and Tibia, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, Volume 17-1

This issue will cover the following: Examination of the Varus Ankle, Foot and Tibia, Anatomy of the Varus Ankle and Foot, Imaging of the Varus Ankle and Foot, Pathology of the Varus Ankle and Foot, Varus Ankle After Tibia Fracture Varus Ankle and Hindfoot Deformity After Talar Fracture, Varus Ankle and Ankle Instability, Varus Ankle and Osteochondral Lesions of the Talus, Planning the Correction of the Varus Ankle in Conjunction with Ankle Replacement. Single or Staged Approach, Varus Ankle – Management with a Frame, Varus Hindfoot and Neurological Disorders, Varus Deformity After Calcaneus Fracture, Varus Ankle – Adopting Your Ankle Fusion Technique”