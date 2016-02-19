Variational Methods in Geosciences

Sponsoring Organizations. Committee Members. Preface. I. Meteorology and Oceanography. The Application of Variational Methods to Initialization on the Sphere (R.W. Daley). Application of Optimal Control to Meteorological Problems (O. Talagrand). A Review of Variational and Optimization Methods in Meteorology (I.M. Navon). Use of Adjoint Equations for Assimilation of Meteorological Observations by Barotropic Models (Ph. Courtier and O. Talagrand). The Variational Four-Dimensional Assimilation of Analyses Using Quasigeostrophic Models as Constraints (J.C. Derber). Evaluation of a Multivariate Variational Assimilation of Conventional and Satellite Data for the Diagnosis of Cyclone Systems (G.L. Achtemeier et al.). The Variational Inverse Method for the General Circulation in the Ocean (C. Provost). Variational Analysis of Wind Field and Geopotential at 500 mB (F.-X. Le Dimet and J. Segot). Design of a Three-Dimensional Global Atmospheric Prediction Model by a Variational Method (A. Kasahara). Variational Implicit Normal Mode Initialization for NWP Models (C. Temperton). Formulation of Normal Modes and Nonlinear Initialization for Limited-Area Models (R. Juvanon du Vachat and B. Urban). II. Meteorology and Remote Sensing. Sequential Estimation and Satellite Data Assimilation in Meteorology and Oceanography (M. Ghil). The Use of Adjoint Equations to Solve Variational Adjustment Problems Subject to Vorticity Conservation Constraints (J.M. Lewis). Variational Modification of the 3D-Wind Field (M. Hantel). A Four-Dimensional Analysis (R.N. Hoffman). Variational Initialization and Determination of Weighting Factors (Chung-Yi Tseng). Partial Spline Models for the Estimation of the Three Dimensional Atmospheric Temperature Distribution from Satellite Radiance Data and Tropopause Height Information (G. Wahba). The Retrieval of Moving Waves from Remotely-Sensed Atmospheric Data (D.M. Cunnold and Chowen Chou Wey). Impact of Doppler Wind Analysis Weights on Three Dimensional Airflow and Diagnosed Precipitation in a Thunderstorm (C.L. Ziegler). III. General Math Theory. Remarks on Systems with Uncomplete Data (J.L. Lions). Two Dimensional Kalman Filtering and Assimilation of Wind Profiler Data (D.F. Parrish and S.E. Cohn). Bayesian Optimal Analysis for Meteorological Data (R.J. Purser). Relationships Between Statistical and Deterministic Methods of Data Assimilation (W.C. Thacker). Assimilation of Dynamical Data in a Limited Area Model (F.-X. Le Dimet and A. Nouailler). IV. Engineering. Variational Principles and Adaptive Methods for Complex Flow Problems (J. Tinsley Oden et al.). Penalty Variational Formulation of Viscous Incompressible Fluid Flows (J.N. Reddy). A New Combination Method of Boundary Type Finite Elements and Boundary Elements for Wave Diffraction and Refraction (K. Kashiyama et al.). The Numerical Analysis of Two-Dimensional Steady Free Surface Flow Problems (T. Nakayama and M. Kawahara). Variational Principles in Continuum Mechanics and Their Application in the Study of Propagating Discontinuities (J. Turski). Comparison of Variational Methods for the Solution of the Dynamic Group Diffusion Problem: One Dimensional Case (E. Del Valle et al.). V. Geomechanics. Variational Methods for Fluid Flow in Porous Media (R.E. Ewing). A Finite Element Simulator for Incompressible Two-Phase Flow (G. Chavent et al.). Simulation of Waterflooding in Heterogeneous, Compressible, and Irregularly Shaped Reservoirs (A.R. Kukreti et al.). Data Structures and Algorithms for Self Adaptive Local Grid Refinement (J.C. Diaz and D.B. North). On the Modeling of Soil Liquefaction by Finite Element Method (M.M. Zaman and J.G. Laguros). Response of Circular Plates Resting on Homogeneous and Isotropic Halfspace (I.U. Mahmood). Evolution of Local Amplitude in Trains of Shear Flow Instability Waves (J.M. Russell). Author Index.