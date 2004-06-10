Variable Speed Pumping
1st Edition
A Guide to Successful Applications
Description
Prepared by industry experts from the pump, motor and drive industries under the auspices of Europump and the Hydraulic Institute, this reference book provides a comprehensive guide to variable speed pumping.It includes technical descriptions of pumping systems and their components, and guides the reader through the evaluation of different speed control options.Case studies help illustrate the life cycle cost savings and process improvements that appropriate variable speed pumping can deliver.
Key Features
· Authoritative, global reference to Variable Speed Pumping, by Europump and the Hydraulic Institute· Combines the technical knowledge of pump, motor and control systems in one guide· Brings together all the concepts, metrics and step-by-step decision-making support you need to help you decide which VSD strategies are most appropriate· Will help you design and specify pumping applications that minimise life-cycle costs
Table of Contents
Introduction; Pumping system hydraulic characteristics; System and process requirements; Pumps; concepts for estimating pumping energy costs; Motors; Variable speed drives; Control principle for variable speed pumping; Selection process - new systems; Selection process - retrofitting to existing equipment; Benefits, drawbacks and operational issues; Financial justification Case studies; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 170
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 10th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520469
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856174497