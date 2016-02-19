Variability in Human Drug Response - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407433014, 9781483165110

Variability in Human Drug Response

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen E. Smith Michael D. Rawlins
eBook ISBN: 9781483165110
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Variability in Human Drug Response examines why individual patients differ significantly in their response to drug administration. This book is devoted mainly to pharmacokinetics and covers topics such as drug absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. The sensitivity of tissues of the body to drugs and the importance of monitoring drug therapy are also discussed. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an introduction to variability in clinical response to administration of defined drugs, as well as the importance of closely matching dosage to the individual patient's requirement to achieve an optimal response to drug administration. The chapters that follow highlight the pharmacokinetic origin of most variability in the clinical response to drugs, along with the difficulties inherent in predicting the effect of drug administration in an individual patient. The role of genetic and environmental factors, disease, and the concomitant administration of other drugs in determining an individual's response to any therapeutic maneuver is also examined. The last chapter describes two methods of monitoring drug therapy: monitoring drug effects or monitoring the plasma levels of drugs. This monograph will be of interest to practicing clinicians and senior medical students.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Pharmacokinetics

3. Drug Absorption

4. Drug Distribution

5. Drug Metabolism: General Principles

6. Drug Metabolism: Genetic Factors

7. Drug Metabolism: Environmental Influences

8. Drug Excretion

9. Tissue Sensitivity

10. Monitoring Drug Therapy

Appendix A

Appendix B

Appendix C

Index

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483165110

About the Author

Stephen E. Smith

Michael D. Rawlins

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.