Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781926648330, 9781927406960

Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Halter Cheryl Pollard
Editors: Mary Haase
eBook ISBN: 9781927406960
eBook ISBN: 9781926648347
Imprint: Saunders Canada
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 800
Description

Using a practical clinical perspective, Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing: A Clinical Approach provides a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Clinical chapters follow a practical framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples. This Canadian text features the latest in research related to the practice of psychiatric mental health nursing. From its historical development to today’s nursing practice, all of the comprehensive coverage is presented within a Canadian legal, ethical and cultural context.

Key Features

  • Reader-friendly features reinforce important information and help in applying textbook content to the clinical setting, emphasizing key terms and concepts, learning objectives, key points to remember, critical thinking, and chapter reviews.
  • Assessment Guidelines boxes provide specific instructions for diagnosis and treatment.
  • Patient and Family Teaching boxes provide important details that should be discussed with patients and caregivers.
  • Considering Culture boxes discuss the importance of cultural considerations in providing competent care to diverse populations in various clinical situations.
  • Vignettes threaded throughout the text provide real-world scenarios in psychiatric mental health nursing.
  • Clinical chapters follow the nursing process framework, providing consistent guidelines for comprehensive assessment and intervention.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Foundations in Theory
1. Mental Health and Mental Illness
  Mary Haase (MacEwan University) 
2. Historical Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
  Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)  
3. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice
  Sherri Melrose, Sharon L. Moore (Athabasca University)
4. Psychotropic Drugs
  Beth Swart (Ryerson University)  

Unit 2: Foundations in Practice
5. Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Acute Care Settings
  Karen J. Clements (Brandon University)  
6. Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Community Settings
  Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)  
7. Cultural Implications for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
  Elaine M. Mordoch (University of Manitoba)  
8. Ethical Responsibilities and Legal Obligations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Practice
  Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)   

Unit 3: Psychosocial Nursing Techniques
9. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
  Karen J. Clements (Brandon University)   
10. Therapeutic Relationships
  Michel Andre Tarko (President, Justice Institute of British Columbia)   
11. Communication and the Clinical Interview
  Michel Andre Tarko (President, Justice Institute of British Columbia)    
12. Understanding Responses to Stress
  Sandra Mitchell (Nurse Educator, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)      


Unit 4: Psychobiological Disorders
13. Anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive, and Related Disorders
  Mary Haase, Susan L. Ray (MacEwan University, Western University)  
14. Depressive Disorders
  Ann-Marie Urban (University of Regina)  
15. Bipolar Disorders
  Melissa Watkins, Susan L. Ray (MacEwan University, Western University)  
16. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders
  Wilma Schroeder (Red River College)  
17. Eating Disorders
  Wendy Stanyon (University of Ontario Institute of Technology)  
18. Cognitive Disorders
  Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)  
19. Substance Use and Addictive Disorders
  Wendy Kemp, Sonya L. Jakubec (Athabasca University, Mount Royal University) 
20. Personality Disorders
  Melissa Watkins, Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)   
21. Sleep-Wake Disorders
  Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)   
22. Sexual Dysfunction, Gender Dysphoria, and Paraphilias
  Joanne Louis (University of Toronto)   
23. Somatoform, Factitious, and Dissociative Disorders
  Mary Haase, Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)    

Unit 5: Trauma Interventions
24. Crisis and Disaster
  Sonya L. Jakubec (Mount Royal University)  
25. Suicide
  Sharon L. Moore, Sherri Melrose (Athabasca University) 
26. Anger, Aggression, and Violence
  Melodie B. Hull (College of the Rockies, Thompson Rivers University)   
27. Interpersonal Violence: Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Abuse
  Susan L. Ray (Western University)   
28. Sexual Assault
  Angela Hyden (Sault College)   

Unit 6: Interventions for Distinct Populations
29. Disorders of Children and Adolescents
  Robert Meadus (Memorial University)    
30. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult
  Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)     
31. Living With Recurrent and Persistent Mental Illness
  Catherine A. Thibeault (Trent University)     
32. Psychological Needs of Patients With Medical Conditions
  Sandra Mitchell (Nurse Educator, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)       
33. Care for the Dying and for Those Who Grieve
  Cyndee L. MacPhee (Cape Breton University)       
34. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing
  Wendy Stanyon (University of Ontario Institute of Technology)   

Unit 7: Advanced Intervention Modalities
35. Therapeutic Groups
  Wilma Schroeder (Red River College)   
36. Family Interventions
  Elaine M. Mordoch (University of Manitoba)   
37. Integrative Care
  Karen Scott Barss (University of Regina)   


APPENDIXES

DSM-5 Classification
NANDA International-Approved Nursing Diagnoses
Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics, Beliefs and Values

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders Canada 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders Canada
About the Author

Margaret Halter

Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Cheryl Pollard

Cheryl L. Pollard, RN, RPN, BScN, MN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean & Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, MacEwan University, Edmonton, Alberta

About the Editor

Mary Haase

Mary Haase, RPN, RN, BScN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

MacEwan University

