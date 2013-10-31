Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition
1st Edition
Description
Using a practical clinical perspective, Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing: A Clinical Approach provides a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Clinical chapters follow a practical framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples. This Canadian text features the latest in research related to the practice of psychiatric mental health nursing. From its historical development to today’s nursing practice, all of the comprehensive coverage is presented within a Canadian legal, ethical and cultural context.
Key Features
- Reader-friendly features reinforce important information and help in applying textbook content to the clinical setting, emphasizing key terms and concepts, learning objectives, key points to remember, critical thinking, and chapter reviews.
- Assessment Guidelines boxes provide specific instructions for diagnosis and treatment.
- Patient and Family Teaching boxes provide important details that should be discussed with patients and caregivers.
- Considering Culture boxes discuss the importance of cultural considerations in providing competent care to diverse populations in various clinical situations.
- Vignettes threaded throughout the text provide real-world scenarios in psychiatric mental health nursing.
- Clinical chapters follow the nursing process framework, providing consistent guidelines for comprehensive assessment and intervention.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Foundations in Theory
1. Mental Health and Mental Illness
Mary Haase (MacEwan University)
2. Historical Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)
3. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice
Sherri Melrose, Sharon L. Moore (Athabasca University)
4. Psychotropic Drugs
Beth Swart (Ryerson University)
Unit 2: Foundations in Practice
5. Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Acute Care Settings
Karen J. Clements (Brandon University)
6. Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Community Settings
Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)
7. Cultural Implications for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
Elaine M. Mordoch (University of Manitoba)
8. Ethical Responsibilities and Legal Obligations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Practice
Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)
Unit 3: Psychosocial Nursing Techniques
9. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
Karen J. Clements (Brandon University)
10. Therapeutic Relationships
Michel Andre Tarko (President, Justice Institute of British Columbia)
11. Communication and the Clinical Interview
Michel Andre Tarko (President, Justice Institute of British Columbia)
12. Understanding Responses to Stress
Sandra Mitchell (Nurse Educator, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
Unit 4: Psychobiological Disorders
13. Anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive, and Related Disorders
Mary Haase, Susan L. Ray (MacEwan University, Western University)
14. Depressive Disorders
Ann-Marie Urban (University of Regina)
15. Bipolar Disorders
Melissa Watkins, Susan L. Ray (MacEwan University, Western University)
16. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders
Wilma Schroeder (Red River College)
17. Eating Disorders
Wendy Stanyon (University of Ontario Institute of Technology)
18. Cognitive Disorders
Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)
19. Substance Use and Addictive Disorders
Wendy Kemp, Sonya L. Jakubec (Athabasca University, Mount Royal University)
20. Personality Disorders
Melissa Watkins, Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)
21. Sleep-Wake Disorders
Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)
22. Sexual Dysfunction, Gender Dysphoria, and Paraphilias
Joanne Louis (University of Toronto)
23. Somatoform, Factitious, and Dissociative Disorders
Mary Haase, Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)
Unit 5: Trauma Interventions
24. Crisis and Disaster
Sonya L. Jakubec (Mount Royal University)
25. Suicide
Sharon L. Moore, Sherri Melrose (Athabasca University)
26. Anger, Aggression, and Violence
Melodie B. Hull (College of the Rockies, Thompson Rivers University)
27. Interpersonal Violence: Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Abuse
Susan L. Ray (Western University)
28. Sexual Assault
Angela Hyden (Sault College)
Unit 6: Interventions for Distinct Populations
29. Disorders of Children and Adolescents
Robert Meadus (Memorial University)
30. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult
Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)
31. Living With Recurrent and Persistent Mental Illness
Catherine A. Thibeault (Trent University)
32. Psychological Needs of Patients With Medical Conditions
Sandra Mitchell (Nurse Educator, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
33. Care for the Dying and for Those Who Grieve
Cyndee L. MacPhee (Cape Breton University)
34. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing
Wendy Stanyon (University of Ontario Institute of Technology)
Unit 7: Advanced Intervention Modalities
35. Therapeutic Groups
Wilma Schroeder (Red River College)
36. Family Interventions
Elaine M. Mordoch (University of Manitoba)
37. Integrative Care
Karen Scott Barss (University of Regina)
APPENDIXES
DSM-5 Classification
NANDA International-Approved Nursing Diagnoses
Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics, Beliefs and Values
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Canada 2014
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927406960
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781926648347
About the Author
Margaret Halter
Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Cheryl Pollard
Cheryl L. Pollard, RN, RPN, BScN, MN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean & Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, MacEwan University, Edmonton, Alberta
About the Editor
Mary Haase
Mary Haase, RPN, RN, BScN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
MacEwan University