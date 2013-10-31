Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition

Unit 1: Foundations in Theory

1. Mental Health and Mental Illness

Mary Haase (MacEwan University)

2. Historical Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)

3. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice

Sherri Melrose, Sharon L. Moore (Athabasca University)

4. Psychotropic Drugs

Beth Swart (Ryerson University)

Unit 2: Foundations in Practice

5. Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Acute Care Settings

Karen J. Clements (Brandon University)

6. Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Community Settings

Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)

7. Cultural Implications for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

Elaine M. Mordoch (University of Manitoba)

8. Ethical Responsibilities and Legal Obligations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Practice

Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)

Unit 3: Psychosocial Nursing Techniques

9. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

Karen J. Clements (Brandon University)

10. Therapeutic Relationships

Michel Andre Tarko (President, Justice Institute of British Columbia)

11. Communication and the Clinical Interview

Michel Andre Tarko (President, Justice Institute of British Columbia)

12. Understanding Responses to Stress

Sandra Mitchell (Nurse Educator, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)



Unit 4: Psychobiological Disorders

13. Anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive, and Related Disorders

Mary Haase, Susan L. Ray (MacEwan University, Western University)

14. Depressive Disorders

Ann-Marie Urban (University of Regina)

15. Bipolar Disorders

Melissa Watkins, Susan L. Ray (MacEwan University, Western University)

16. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

Wilma Schroeder (Red River College)

17. Eating Disorders

Wendy Stanyon (University of Ontario Institute of Technology)

18. Cognitive Disorders

Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)

19. Substance Use and Addictive Disorders

Wendy Kemp, Sonya L. Jakubec (Athabasca University, Mount Royal University)

20. Personality Disorders

Melissa Watkins, Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)

21. Sleep-Wake Disorders

Holly Symonds-Brown (MacEwan University)

22. Sexual Dysfunction, Gender Dysphoria, and Paraphilias

Joanne Louis (University of Toronto)

23. Somatoform, Factitious, and Dissociative Disorders

Mary Haase, Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)

Unit 5: Trauma Interventions

24. Crisis and Disaster

Sonya L. Jakubec (Mount Royal University)

25. Suicide

Sharon L. Moore, Sherri Melrose (Athabasca University)

26. Anger, Aggression, and Violence

Melodie B. Hull (College of the Rockies, Thompson Rivers University)

27. Interpersonal Violence: Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Abuse

Susan L. Ray (Western University)

28. Sexual Assault

Angela Hyden (Sault College)

Unit 6: Interventions for Distinct Populations

29. Disorders of Children and Adolescents

Robert Meadus (Memorial University)

30. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult

Cheryl L. Pollard (MacEwan University)

31. Living With Recurrent and Persistent Mental Illness

Catherine A. Thibeault (Trent University)

32. Psychological Needs of Patients With Medical Conditions

Sandra Mitchell (Nurse Educator, British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)

33. Care for the Dying and for Those Who Grieve

Cyndee L. MacPhee (Cape Breton University)

34. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing

Wendy Stanyon (University of Ontario Institute of Technology)

Unit 7: Advanced Intervention Modalities

35. Therapeutic Groups

Wilma Schroeder (Red River College)

36. Family Interventions

Elaine M. Mordoch (University of Manitoba)

37. Integrative Care

Karen Scott Barss (University of Regina)



APPENDIXES

DSM-5 Classification

NANDA International-Approved Nursing Diagnoses

Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics, Beliefs and Values