Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781771721400, 9781771721417

Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition

2nd Edition

Authors: Margaret Halter Cheryl Pollard Sonya Jakubec
Paperback ISBN: 9781771721400
eBook ISBN: 9781771721417
eBook ISBN: 9781771721431
Imprint: Saunders Canada
Published Date: 5th April 2018
Page Count: 800
Description

Gain a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, 2nd Edition uses a practical clinical perspective to prepare you for practice. This thoroughly updated, market-leading text features the latest Canadian research related to psychiatric mental health nursing, including DSM-5 guidelines from the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Additionally, clinical chapters follow a practical framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples presented within an historically Canadian legal, ethical, and cultural context.

Key Features

  • Research highlight boxes provide updated research in mental health.
  • Canadian research and statistics provide a current perspective of mental health and mental health practice in Canada.
  • Canadian focus throughout highlights key considerations such as our nation’s cultural diversity and federal/provincial/territorial distinctions.
  • Student-friendly features reinforce important information and help in applying textbook content to the clinical setting, emphasizing key terms and concepts, learning objectives, key points to remember, critical thinking, and chapter reviews.
  • Assessment Guidelines boxes provide specific instructions for diagnosis and treatment.
  • Patient and Family Teaching boxes provide important details that should be discussed with patients and caregivers.
  • Integrative Therapy boxes specifically focus on the mental health disorders covered in that chapter to help you communicate effectively when working with a variety of patients.
  • Considering Culture boxes discuss the importance of cultural considerations in providing competent care to diverse populations within various clinical situations.
  • Drug Treatment boxes feature generic and trade names for drugs used in Canada to ensure you have access to the latest information on medications used to treat psychiatric disorders.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Foundations in Theory

1. Mental Health and Mental Illness

2. Historical Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

3. Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Care within Various Settings

4. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice

5. Understanding Responses to Stress

UNIT 2: FOUNDATIONS FOR PRACTICE

6. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

7. Ethical Responsibilities and Legal Obligations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Practice

8. Cultural Considerations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

UNIT 3: BIOPSYCHOSOCIAL NURSING TECHNIQUES

9. Therapeutic Relationships

10. Communication and the Clinical Interview

11. Psychotropic Drugs

UNIT 4: PSYCHOBIOLOGICAL DISORDERS

12. Anxiety and Related Disorders

13. Depressive Disorders

14. Bipolar Disorders

15. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

16. Eating and Feeding Disorders

17. Neurocognitive Disorders

18. Psychoactive Substance Use and Treatment

19. Personality Disorders

20. Sleep–Wake Disorders

UNIT 5: TRAUMA INTERVENTIONS

21. Crisis and Disaster

22. Suicide and Nonsuicidal Self Injury

23. Anger, Aggression, and Violence

24. Interpersonal Violence: Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Abuse

25. Sexual Assault

UNIT 6: INTERVENTIONS FOR DISTINCT POPULATIONS

26. Sexuality and Gender

27. Disorders of Children and Adolescents

28. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult

29. Living With Recurrent and Persistent Mental Illness

30. Psychological Needs of Patients With Medical Conditions

31. Care for the Dying and for Those Who Grieve

32. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing

UNIT 7: ADVANCED INTERVENTION MODALITIES

33. Therapeutic Groups

34. Family Interventions

35. Integrative and Complimentary Therapies

APPENDIXES

A. Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics, Beliefs, and Values

B. NANDA-International Nursing Diagnoses 2018–2020

About the Author

Margaret Halter

Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Cheryl Pollard

Cheryl L. Pollard, RN, RPN, BScN, MN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Dean & Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, MacEwan University, Edmonton, Alberta

Sonya Jakubec

Sonya L. Jakubec, RN, BHScN, MN, PhD

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Faculty of Health & Community Studies, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alberta

