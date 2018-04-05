Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, Canadian Edition
2nd Edition
Description
Gain a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Varcarolis's Canadian Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing, 2nd Edition uses a practical clinical perspective to prepare you for practice. This thoroughly updated, market-leading text features the latest Canadian research related to psychiatric mental health nursing, including DSM-5 guidelines from the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. Additionally, clinical chapters follow a practical framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples presented within an historically Canadian legal, ethical, and cultural context.
Key Features
- Research highlight boxes provide updated research in mental health.
- Canadian research and statistics provide a current perspective of mental health and mental health practice in Canada.
- Canadian focus throughout highlights key considerations such as our nation’s cultural diversity and federal/provincial/territorial distinctions.
- Student-friendly features reinforce important information and help in applying textbook content to the clinical setting, emphasizing key terms and concepts, learning objectives, key points to remember, critical thinking, and chapter reviews.
- Assessment Guidelines boxes provide specific instructions for diagnosis and treatment.
- Patient and Family Teaching boxes provide important details that should be discussed with patients and caregivers.
- Integrative Therapy boxes specifically focus on the mental health disorders covered in that chapter to help you communicate effectively when working with a variety of patients.
- Considering Culture boxes discuss the importance of cultural considerations in providing competent care to diverse populations within various clinical situations.
- Drug Treatment boxes feature generic and trade names for drugs used in Canada to ensure you have access to the latest information on medications used to treat psychiatric disorders.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Foundations in Theory
1. Mental Health and Mental Illness
2. Historical Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
3. Overview of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Care within Various Settings
4. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice
5. Understanding Responses to Stress
UNIT 2: FOUNDATIONS FOR PRACTICE
6. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
7. Ethical Responsibilities and Legal Obligations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Practice
8. Cultural Considerations for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
UNIT 3: BIOPSYCHOSOCIAL NURSING TECHNIQUES
9. Therapeutic Relationships
10. Communication and the Clinical Interview
11. Psychotropic Drugs
UNIT 4: PSYCHOBIOLOGICAL DISORDERS
12. Anxiety and Related Disorders
13. Depressive Disorders
14. Bipolar Disorders
15. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders
16. Eating and Feeding Disorders
17. Neurocognitive Disorders
18. Psychoactive Substance Use and Treatment
19. Personality Disorders
20. Sleep–Wake Disorders
UNIT 5: TRAUMA INTERVENTIONS
21. Crisis and Disaster
22. Suicide and Nonsuicidal Self Injury
23. Anger, Aggression, and Violence
24. Interpersonal Violence: Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Abuse
25. Sexual Assault
UNIT 6: INTERVENTIONS FOR DISTINCT POPULATIONS
26. Sexuality and Gender
27. Disorders of Children and Adolescents
28. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult
29. Living With Recurrent and Persistent Mental Illness
30. Psychological Needs of Patients With Medical Conditions
31. Care for the Dying and for Those Who Grieve
32. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing
UNIT 7: ADVANCED INTERVENTION MODALITIES
33. Therapeutic Groups
34. Family Interventions
35. Integrative and Complimentary Therapies
APPENDIXES
A. Standards of Practice, Code of Ethics, Beliefs, and Values
B. NANDA-International Nursing Diagnoses 2018–2020
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Canada 2019
- Published:
- 5th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders Canada
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771721400
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721417
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721431
About the Author
Margaret Halter
Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
Cheryl Pollard
Cheryl L. Pollard, RN, RPN, BScN, MN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Dean & Associate Professor, Faculty of Nursing, MacEwan University, Edmonton, Alberta
Sonya Jakubec
Sonya L. Jakubec, RN, BHScN, MN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Health & Community Studies, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Mount Royal University, Calgary, Alberta