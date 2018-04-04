Varcarolis' Manual of Psychiatric Nursing Care Planning
6th Edition
An Interprofessional Approach
Description
A thoughtful, portable clinical companion, Varcarolis’ Manual of Psychiatric Nursing Care Planning: An Interprofessional Approach, 6th Edition, provides you with the latest diagnostic information available, including the DSM-5 and patient problems, for accurate assessment and diagnosis of patients. This clinically-based guide offers quick and easy access to the latest psychiatric nursing care planning guidelines for a range of settings including the inpatient unit, home care, or community mental health setting. Designed to accompany Foundations of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing, the refreshed and updated edition is a perfect reference for learning to create psychiatric nursing care plans.
Key Features
- A thoroughly revised patient centered assessment, including the DSM-5, supplies you with the latest diagnostic information available for accurate assessment and diagnosis of patients.
- The latest patient problems, assessment and treatment strategies, and psychotropic drug information keep you up-to-date with the most current information.
- Care plans containing patient problems, etiology, assessment findings/diagnostic cues, outcome criteria, and interventions and rationales provide guidance for supporting patients with a wide range of psychiatric alterations.
- Talk-based therapies covered and referred to in a dedicated chapter on psychotherapeutic models.
- Promising brain stimulation therapies are addressed in a separate chapter
Table of Contents
Part I: Foundations for Psychiatric Nursing Care
1. The Nursing Process
2. Therapeutic Relationships
3. Therapeutic Communication
Part II: Nursing Care
4. Neurodevelopmental Disorders
5. Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders
6. Bipolar Disorders
7. Depressive Disorders
8. Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders
9. Trauma-Related Disorders
10. Eating Disorders
11. Sleep Disorders
12. Substance Disorders
13. Neurocognitive Disorders
14. Personality Disorders
Part III: Psychiatric Crises
15. Dying, Death, and Grief
16. Suicide
17. Crisis Intervention
18. Anger, Aggression, and Violence
19. Family Violence
20. Sexual Violence
Part IV: Psychopharmacology
21. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Medications
22. Antipsychotics
23. Mood-Stabilizers
24. Antidepressants
25. Antianxiety Medications
26. Sleep Promoting Medications
27. Substance Use Disorder Medications
28. Neurocognitive Medications
Part V: Nonpharmacological Approaches
29. Psychotherapeutic Models
30. Brain Stimulation Therapies
References
Appendix A Mental Status Assessment
Appendix B Assessment Tools
Appendix C Development Stages
Appendix D DSM-5 Medical Diagnoses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 4th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323479493
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550253
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550222
About the Author
Margaret Halter
Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio