Varcarolis' Manual of Psychiatric Nursing Care Planning - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323479493, 9780323550253

Varcarolis' Manual of Psychiatric Nursing Care Planning

6th Edition

An Interprofessional Approach

Authors: Margaret Halter
Paperback ISBN: 9780323479493
eBook ISBN: 9780323550253
eBook ISBN: 9780323550222
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th April 2018
Page Count: 536
Description

A thoughtful, portable clinical companion, Varcarolis’ Manual of Psychiatric Nursing Care Planning: An Interprofessional Approach, 6th Edition, provides you with the latest diagnostic information available, including the DSM-5 and patient problems, for accurate assessment and diagnosis of patients. This clinically-based guide offers quick and easy access to the latest psychiatric nursing care planning guidelines for a range of settings including the inpatient unit, home care, or community mental health setting. Designed to accompany Foundations of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing, the refreshed and updated edition is a perfect reference for learning to create psychiatric nursing care plans.

Key Features

  • A thoroughly revised patient centered assessment, including the DSM-5, supplies you with the latest diagnostic information available for accurate assessment and diagnosis of patients.
  • The latest patient problems, assessment and treatment strategies, and psychotropic drug information keep you up-to-date with the most current information.
  • Care plans containing patient problems, etiology, assessment findings/diagnostic cues, outcome criteria, and interventions and rationales provide guidance for supporting patients with a wide range of psychiatric alterations.
  • Talk-based therapies covered and referred to in a dedicated chapter on psychotherapeutic models.
  • Promising brain stimulation therapies are addressed in a separate chapter

Table of Contents

Part I: Foundations for Psychiatric Nursing Care

1. The Nursing Process

2. Therapeutic Relationships

3. Therapeutic Communication

Part II: Nursing Care

4. Neurodevelopmental Disorders

5. Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders

6. Bipolar Disorders

7. Depressive Disorders

8. Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders

9. Trauma-Related Disorders

10. Eating Disorders

11. Sleep Disorders

12. Substance Disorders

13. Neurocognitive Disorders

14. Personality Disorders

Part III: Psychiatric Crises

15. Dying, Death, and Grief

16. Suicide

17. Crisis Intervention

18. Anger, Aggression, and Violence

19. Family Violence

20. Sexual Violence

Part IV: Psychopharmacology

21. Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Medications

22. Antipsychotics

23. Mood-Stabilizers

24. Antidepressants

25. Antianxiety Medications

26. Sleep Promoting Medications

27. Substance Use Disorder Medications

28. Neurocognitive Medications

Part V: Nonpharmacological Approaches

29. Psychotherapeutic Models

30. Brain Stimulation Therapies

References

Appendix A Mental Status Assessment

Appendix B Assessment Tools

Appendix C Development Stages

Appendix D DSM-5 Medical Diagnoses

Index 

Details

No. of pages:
536
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323479493
eBook ISBN:
9780323550253
eBook ISBN:
9780323550222

About the Author

Margaret Halter

Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

