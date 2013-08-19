Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781455753581, 9780323221702

Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

7th Edition

A Clinical Approach

Authors: Margaret Halter
eBook ISBN: 9780323221702
eBook ISBN: 9780323442442
eBook ISBN: 9781455728886
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th August 2013
Page Count: 736
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using a practical clinical perspective, Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing: A Clinical Approach, 7th Edition provides a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Clinical chapters follow the nursing process framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples. New to this edition are the latest DSM-5 guidelines along with coverage of trauma, pediatric mental health, and QSEN competencies. From new lead author Dr. Margaret Jordan Halter, this comprehensive RN psychiatric nursing text is a bestseller!

Key Features

  • Reader-friendly features reinforce important information and help in applying textbook content to the clinical setting, emphasizing key terms and concepts, key points to remember, critical thinking, and chapter reviews.
  • Assessment Guidelines boxes provide specific instructions for diagnosis and treatment.
  • Health Policy boxes addresses important Healthy People 2010 issues to increase clinical awareness.
  • Considering Culture boxes discuss the importance of cultural considerations in providing competent care to diverse populations in various clinical situations.
  • Coverage of NIC and NOC provides the basic understanding of NIC and NOC methods of documenting patient care necessary at the RN level.
  • Clinical chapters follow the six-step nursing process, providing consistent guidelines for comprehensive assessment and intervention.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: FOUNDATIONS IN THEORY

1. Mental Health and Mental Illness

2. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice

3. Biological Basis for Understanding Psychiatric Disorders and Treatment

UNIT TWO: FOUNDATIONS FOR PRACTICE

4. Settings for Psychiatric Care

5. Cultural Implications for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

6. Legal and Ethical Guidelines for Safe Practice

UNIT THREE: PSYCHOSOCIAL NURSING TOOLS

7. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

8. Therapeutic Relationships

9. Communication and the Clinical Interview

10. Understanding and Managing Responses to Stress

UNIT FOUR: PSYCHOBIOLOGICAL DISORDERS

11. Childhood and Neurodevelopmental Disorders

12. Schizophrenia and Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders

13. Bipolar and Related Disorders

14. Depressive Disorders

15. Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Related Disorders

16. Trauma, Stressor-Related, and Dissociative Disorders

17. Somatic Symptom Disorders

18. Feeding, Eating, and Elimination Disorders

19. Sleep-Wake Disorders

20. Sexual Dysfunction, Gender Dysphoria, and Paraphilias

21. Impulse Control Disorders

22. Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

23. Neurocognitive Disorders

24. Personality Disorders

UNIT FIVE: TRAUMA INTERVENTIONS

25. Suicide and Non-Suicidal Self-Injury

26. Crisis and Disaster

27. Anger, Aggression, and Violence

28. Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Violence

29. Sexual Assault

UNIT SIX: INTERVENTIONS FOR SPECIAL POPULATIONS

30. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult

31. Serious Mental Illness

32. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing

UNIT SEVEN: OTHER INTERVENTION MODALITIES

33. Therapeutic Groups

34. Family Interventions

35. Integrative Care

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323221702
eBook ISBN:
9780323442442
eBook ISBN:
9781455728886

About the Author

Margaret Halter

Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.