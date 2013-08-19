Using a practical clinical perspective, Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing: A Clinical Approach, 7th Edition provides a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Clinical chapters follow the nursing process framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples. New to this edition are the latest DSM-5 guidelines along with coverage of trauma, pediatric mental health, and QSEN competencies. From new lead author Dr. Margaret Jordan Halter, this comprehensive RN psychiatric nursing text is a bestseller!