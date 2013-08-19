Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
7th Edition
A Clinical Approach
Description
Using a practical clinical perspective, Varcarolis' Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing: A Clinical Approach, 7th Edition provides a clear understanding of the often-intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Clinical chapters follow the nursing process framework and progress from theory to application, preparing you for practice with real-world examples. New to this edition are the latest DSM-5 guidelines along with coverage of trauma, pediatric mental health, and QSEN competencies. From new lead author Dr. Margaret Jordan Halter, this comprehensive RN psychiatric nursing text is a bestseller!
Key Features
- Reader-friendly features reinforce important information and help in applying textbook content to the clinical setting, emphasizing key terms and concepts, key points to remember, critical thinking, and chapter reviews.
- Assessment Guidelines boxes provide specific instructions for diagnosis and treatment.
- Health Policy boxes addresses important Healthy People 2010 issues to increase clinical awareness.
- Considering Culture boxes discuss the importance of cultural considerations in providing competent care to diverse populations in various clinical situations.
- Coverage of NIC and NOC provides the basic understanding of NIC and NOC methods of documenting patient care necessary at the RN level.
- Clinical chapters follow the six-step nursing process, providing consistent guidelines for comprehensive assessment and intervention.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: FOUNDATIONS IN THEORY
1. Mental Health and Mental Illness
2. Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice
3. Biological Basis for Understanding Psychiatric Disorders and Treatment
UNIT TWO: FOUNDATIONS FOR PRACTICE
4. Settings for Psychiatric Care
5. Cultural Implications for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
6. Legal and Ethical Guidelines for Safe Practice
UNIT THREE: PSYCHOSOCIAL NURSING TOOLS
7. The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
8. Therapeutic Relationships
9. Communication and the Clinical Interview
10. Understanding and Managing Responses to Stress
UNIT FOUR: PSYCHOBIOLOGICAL DISORDERS
11. Childhood and Neurodevelopmental Disorders
12. Schizophrenia and Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorders
13. Bipolar and Related Disorders
14. Depressive Disorders
15. Anxiety and Obsessive-Compulsive Related Disorders
16. Trauma, Stressor-Related, and Dissociative Disorders
17. Somatic Symptom Disorders
18. Feeding, Eating, and Elimination Disorders
19. Sleep-Wake Disorders
20. Sexual Dysfunction, Gender Dysphoria, and Paraphilias
21. Impulse Control Disorders
22. Substance Related and Addictive Disorders
23. Neurocognitive Disorders
24. Personality Disorders
UNIT FIVE: TRAUMA INTERVENTIONS
25. Suicide and Non-Suicidal Self-Injury
26. Crisis and Disaster
27. Anger, Aggression, and Violence
28. Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Violence
29. Sexual Assault
UNIT SIX: INTERVENTIONS FOR SPECIAL POPULATIONS
30. Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult
31. Serious Mental Illness
32. Forensic Psychiatric Nursing
UNIT SEVEN: OTHER INTERVENTION MODALITIES
33. Therapeutic Groups
34. Family Interventions
35. Integrative Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 19th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323221702
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323442442
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455728886
About the Author
Margaret Halter
Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio