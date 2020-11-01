Vanadium
1st Edition
Extraction, Manufacturing and Applications
Description
Vanadium is critical to high-tech industry, and is used as a catalyst and as a functional material. It has applications including in high-stress alloys, batteries and supercapacitors, and catalysts. Research on vanadium has accelerated rapidly in scope and depth in recent years. This book offers systematic coverage of the state-of-the-art in research and development of vanadium. Five chapters cover the basic background to vanadium; vanadium extraction, vanadium application; the development of vanadium in industry, with a focus on industrial Panzhihua in China, which has one of the largest reserves of vanadium in the world; and finally, vanadium in manufacturing. Based on the author’s 30+ years of experience in vanadium-based materials, including in industrial development, this book provides a solution for understanding the nature, sourcing, manufacture, and uses of vanadium in high-tech industry.
Key Features
- Covers the different vanadium extraction processes
- Describes the configuration of industry relating to vanadium, focusing on products and processes
- Details vanadium applications in technology, and in relation to particular product categories
- Considers the case of vanadium resource shortages, and the industry response
- Provides the necessary background to the theory, practice, technology and manufacture of vanadium in contemporary industry
Readership
Researchers and graduate research students in materials science interested in vanadium and its uses; researchers in metallurgy, metallurgists; government and industry specialists working in metals and manufacturing
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Vanadium and vanadium compound
2.1 V
2.2 The main physical properties of vanadium.
2.3 The main chemical properties of vanadium
2.4 Thermodynamic properties of vanadium
2.5 Vanadium compound
2.6 Vanadium complex salt. Class
2.7 Vanadium physiological influence
2.8 Vanadium contamination disease
2.9 Vanadium biological response in humans and animals
Chapter 3 Vanadium resources
3.1 Vanadium ore mineralization characteristics
3.2 Vanadium mineral
3.3 The main vanadium mineral
3.4 Vanadium resource distribution
Chapter 4 Vanadium-titanium magnetite vanadium process (mineral processing)
4.1 Vanadium-titanium magnetite
4.2 vanadium-titanium magnetite main mineral characteristics.
4.3 Vanadium-titanium magnetite beneficiation process
4.4 Vanadium-titanium magnetite abroad
4.5 The main equipment
Chapter 5 Vanadium-titanium magnetite vanadium process (smelting vanadium iron)
5.1 Preparation of blast furnace smelting vanadium-vanadium-titanium magnetite iron
5.2 Direct ironmaking
5.3 The main production unit
Chapter 6 Vanadium-titanium magnetite vanadium process ((vanadium-rich slag)
6.1 Vanadium slag enriched base
6.2 Vanadium iron vanadium direct steelmaking slag
6.3 Vanadium-vanadium slag blowing hot metal pre-treatment process
6.4 Vanadium-containing iron oxide Na enrichment of vanadium slag
6.5 Comparison of the process of several iron vanadium
6.6 The main equipment
Chapter 7 The extraction of vanadium slag of vanadium pentoxide
7.1 Preparation of sodium salt of vanadium slag of vanadium pentoxide
7.2 Vanadium slag calcium vanadium
7.3 Na vanadium slag vanadium
7.4 Acid leaching of vanadium slag of vanadium steel slag
7.5 Vanadium sulfide
7.6 The main raw materials
7.7 The main vanadium equipment
Chapter 8 Shale vanadium
8.1 Vanadium-containing carbonaceous shale
8.2 Vanadium extraction
8.3 Vanadium extraction process more
Chapter 9 Mineral and integrated materials vanadium
9.1 Vanadium-titanium magnetite direct vanadium167
9.2 Oil residue vanadium
9.3 Potassium uranium vanadium vanadium
9.4 Aluminous slag vanadium Process
9.5 Vanadinite vanadium
9.6 Uranium vanadium, molybdenum, vanadium ore
9.7 Vanadium iron vanadium phosphate
9.8 Vanadium-containing limonite vanadium recovery technology
9.9 From vanadium slag refining
9.10 Vanadium from bauxite
9.11 Spent catalyst and vanadium catalyst technology
9.12 Vanadium ash
Chapter 10 Ferrovanadium
10.1 Silicon thermal power technology
10.2 Thermite method
10.3 Vanadium slag directly produce ferrovanadium alloy
10.4 Silicon vanadium alloy
Chapter 11 Application of vanadium in steel
11.1 Steel Category
11.2 The main elements of steel and its impact
11.3 Vanadium in steel
11.4 Application of vanadium steels
11.5 Vanadium iron use
Chapter 12 Metal vanadium
12.1 Vanadium
12.2 Vanadium refining
12.3 Application of vanadium
Chapter 13 Mainly due to the nature and vanadium products should technical quality standards
13.1 Vanadium slag
13.2 Vanadium trioxide
13.3 Pentoxide
13.4 Ammonium vanadate
13.5 Ferrovanadium
13.6 Vanadium nitride
13.7 Vanadium
13.8 Vanadium aluminum
Chapter 14 Vanadium products and functional materials
14.1 Vanadium halide
14.2 Vanadate
14.3 Vanadium oxide
14.4 Vanadium pigment
14.5 Materials
Chapter 15 Vanadium catalysts
15.1 Catalyst type
15.2 The method of manufacturing a catalyst
15.3 Sulfuric acid and flue gas desulfurization vanadium-based catalyst
15.4 Flue gas denitration catalyst
15.5 Vanadium catalyst in organic synthesis
Chapter 16 Vanadium battery
16.1 Technical Background 16.1 vanadium battery development
16.2 Vanadium battery technology system
16.3 Vanadium battery applications
16.4 Vanadium battery key material
16.5 V battery pack
Chapter 17 Carbo-vanadium and vanadium aluminum
17.1 vanadium carbide
17.2 VN390
17.3 Ferrovanadium nitride
17.4 Vanadium aluminum
Chapter 18 Characterized in Panzhihua vanadium and titanium resources
18.1 Panzhihua geological evolution
18.2 Qualitative Exploration
18.3 Quantitative exploration
18.4 Resource Characteristics
Chapter 19 Panzhihua resources
19.1 Panzhihua important mineral resources utilization flowing design
19.2 Technical Options
19.3 Panzhihua resources strategy layout
Chapter 20 Panzhihua vanadium use
20.1 Ironmaking
20.2 Vanadium steel
20.3 Vanadium and titanium iron
20.4 Extraction of vanadium slag V2O5
20.5 Low vanadium steel slag use
20.6 Vanadium steel development
Chapter 21 Vanadium Industry Development
21.1 V Industrial Technology Development
21.2 South African vanadium industry
21.3 Russian vanadium industry
21.4 China vanadium industry
Chapter 22 Schedule
Chapter 23 Main references
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2022
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188989
About the Author
Baoxiang Yang
Yang Baoxiang is a Senior Engineer at Sichuan Institute of Industrial Technology, Secretary General of the Panzhihua Non-Ferrous Metal Academy in China, and council member for the Panzhihua Environmental Protection Academy. He is employed as an expert by government and industry on safety, environmental protection, science and technology, and information and economy. He has researched vanadium and titanium use and product development, led key state projects, and been honored by several prestigious awards for his work. He has published two books, and over 40 research articles in the field
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, Sichuan Institute of Industrial Technology, Sichuan, China; Secretary General of the Panzhihua Non-Ferrous Metal Academy in China, and council member for the Panzhihua Environmental Protection Academy, China
Jinyong He
Jinyong He is the chairman of Panzhihua Yinjiang -Jinyong industry &trade co., LTD., and senior engineer of smelting. He has been committed to vanadium battery research and demonstration, cooperated with the Chinese academy of engineering physics to complete three large-scale demonstrations of vanadium batteries, comprehensively improving the docking and connection capacity of vanadium batteries and energy storage transformation. At the same time, the thermal reduction preparation of high-purity vanadium metal is being studied, with a 98.7% high purity vanadium metal achieved.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Panzhihua Yinjiang -Jinyong industry & trade co., LTD, Yinjiang, China
Guifang Zhang
Dr Guifang Zhang is professor of Kunming university of science and technology. He is committed to the teaching and research of vanadium-titanium magnetite smelting technology, and the results of his research are deep, offering a wide range of model data reference, which has contributed to increased vanadium production and other applications
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Kunming University of Science and Technology, Kunming, China
Jike Guo
Jike Guo is senior engineer of Panzhihua Iron and Steel research institute,who took part in a lot of Vanadium related projects,won prizes and awarded by government
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Engineer, Panzhihua Iron and Steel Research Institute, Yinjiang, China
Ratings and Reviews
