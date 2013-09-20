Valvular Heart Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Epidemiology of Valvular Heart Disease
2. Three-Dimensional Anatomy of the Aortic and Mitral Valves
3. Cellular and Molecular Basis of Calcific Aortic Valve Disease
4. Clinical and Genetic Risk Factors for Calcific Valve Disease
5. Left Ventricular Adaptation to Pressure and/or Volume Overload
6. Echocardiographic Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease
7. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease for Cardiac Catheterization and Angiography
8. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease by Cardiac Magnetic Resonance and Computed Tomography
9. Basic Principles of Medical Therapy in the Patient with Valvular Heart Disease
10. Risk Assessment for Valvular Heart Disease
11. Aortic Stenosis
12. Aortic Regurgitation
13. The Bicuspid Aortic Valve and Associated Aortic Disease
14. Surgical Approach to Diseases of the Aortic Valve and the Aortic Root
15. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation
16. Imaging Guidance of Transcatheter Valve Procedures
17. Rheumatic Mitral Valve Disease
18. Myxomatous Mitral Valve Disease
19. Secondary Mitral Regurgitation
20. Mitral Regurgitation: Timing of Surgery
21. Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement
22. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement
23. Intraoperative Echocardiography for Mitral Valve Surgery
24. Diseases of the Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valves
25. Infective Endocarditis
26. Prosthetic Heart Valves
27. Valvular Heart Disease in Pregnancy
Appendix 1: ACC/AHA Guidelines Classification and Levels of Evidence
Appendix 2: ESC Guidelines Classification and Levels of Evidence
Index
About the Authors
Catherine Otto Author
Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
Robert Bonow Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Max and Lilly Goldberg Distinguished Professor of Cardiology,Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine,Director, Center for Cardiac Innovation,Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine,Chicago, Illinois