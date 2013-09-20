Valvular Heart Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455748600, 9780323248211

Valvular Heart Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease

4th Edition

Authors: Catherine Otto Robert Bonow
eBook ISBN: 9780323248211
eBook ISBN: 9781455758401
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748600
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th September 2013
Page Count: 488
Table of Contents

1. Epidemiology of Valvular Heart Disease

2. Three-Dimensional Anatomy of the Aortic and Mitral Valves

3. Cellular and Molecular Basis of Calcific Aortic Valve Disease

4. Clinical and Genetic Risk Factors for Calcific Valve Disease

5. Left Ventricular Adaptation to Pressure and/or Volume Overload

6. Echocardiographic Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease

7. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease for Cardiac Catheterization and Angiography

8. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease by Cardiac Magnetic Resonance and Computed Tomography

9. Basic Principles of Medical Therapy in the Patient with Valvular Heart Disease

10. Risk Assessment for Valvular Heart Disease

11. Aortic Stenosis

12. Aortic Regurgitation

13. The Bicuspid Aortic Valve and Associated Aortic Disease

14. Surgical Approach to Diseases of the Aortic Valve and the Aortic Root

15. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation

16. Imaging Guidance of Transcatheter Valve Procedures

17. Rheumatic Mitral Valve Disease

18. Myxomatous Mitral Valve Disease

19. Secondary Mitral Regurgitation

20. Mitral Regurgitation: Timing of Surgery

21. Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement

22. Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement

23. Intraoperative Echocardiography for Mitral Valve Surgery

24. Diseases of the Tricuspid and Pulmonic Valves

25. Infective Endocarditis

26. Prosthetic Heart Valves

27. Valvular Heart Disease in Pregnancy

Appendix 1: ACC/AHA Guidelines Classification and Levels of Evidence

Appendix 2: ESC Guidelines Classification and Levels of Evidence

Index

Description

2014 BMA Medical Book Awards 1st Prize Award Winner in Cardiology category

Internationally renowned cardiologists Drs. Catherine M. Otto and Robert O. Bonow help you to apply all of the latest scientific knowledge and clinical strategies with Valvular Heart Disease, a companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease. This indispensable resource for your everyday practice provides all of the knowledge you need to give your patients the most accurate diagnoses, the best possible heart disease treatment options, and the expert care they deserve.

"…This textbook is a key to all of us for rational decision-making and the optimal management of patients with valvular heart disease." Reviewed by Perfusion, Apr 2015

Key Features

  • Apply today's best medical and surgical approaches with comprehensive, expert guidance on today's full range of clinical heart disease treatments.
  • Provide appropriate care to pediatric and pregnant patients with focused chapters on the unique needs of these special populations.

Details

488
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323248211
eBook ISBN:
9781455758401
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748600

About the Authors

Catherine Otto Author

Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

Robert Bonow Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Max and Lilly Goldberg Distinguished Professor of Cardiology,Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine,Director, Center for Cardiac Innovation,Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine,Chicago, Illinois

