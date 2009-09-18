Valvular Heart Disease: A Companion to Braunwald's Heart Disease
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. The Burden of Valvular Heart Disease, George A. Mensah
Chapter 2. Clinical Pathology of Valvular Heart Disease, William Clifford Roberts and Jong Mi Ko
Chapter 3. Cellular, Molecular and Genetic Mechanisms of Valvular Heart Disease, Nalini Marie Rajamannan
Chapter 4. Left Ventricular Adaptation to Pressure and/or Volume Overload, Blase A. Carabello
Chapter 5. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease by Echocardiography, Catherine M. Otto
Chapter 6. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease by Cardiac Catheterization and Angiocardiography, David M. Shavelle
Chapter 7. Evaluation of Valvular Heart Disease by Cardiac Magnetic Resonance and Computed Tomography, Mario J. Garcia
Chapter 8. Basic Principles of Medical Therapy in the Patient with Valvular Heart Disease, Catherine M. Otto
Chapter 9. Aortic Stenosis, Raphael Rosenhek and Helmut Baumgartner
Chapter 10. Aortic Regurgitation, Pilar Tornos and Robert O. Bonow
Chapter 11. The Bicuspid Aortic Valve, Alan C. Braverman and Michael A. Beardslee
Chapter 12. Surgical Approach to Aortic Valve Disease, Paul Stelzer and David H. Adams
Chapter 13. Percutaneous Aortic Valve Implantation, Brad Munt
Chapter 14. Rheumatic Mitral Valve Disease, Bernard Iung and Alec Vahanian
Chapter 15. Myxomatous Mitral Valve Disease, Brian Griffin
Chapter 16. Ischemic Mitral Regurgitation, Robert A. Levine, MD, Ronen Beeri, MD, Yutaka Otsuji, MD, and Ehud Schwammenthal, MD
Chapter 17. Mitral Regurgitation: Timing of Surgery,Rick A. Nishimura and Hartzell V. Schaff
Chapter 18. Mitral Valve Repair and Replacement, Including Associated Atrial Fibrillation and Tricuspid Regurgitation, Patrick M. McCarthy and S. Chris Malaisrie
Chapter 19. Percutaneous Transcatheter Intervention for Mitral Regurgitation, Peter C. Block
Chapter 20. Intraoperative Echocardiography for Mitral Valve Disease, Pravin M. Shah
Chapter 21. Right-Sided Valve Disease, Charles J. Bruce and Heidi M. Connolly
Chapter 22. Infective Endocarditis, Thomas M. Bashore
Chapter 23. Prosthetic Heart Valves, Patrick T. O’Gara
Chapter 24. Valve Disease in Children, L. LuAnn Minich, Lloyd Y. Tani, Richard V. Williams, and Michael D. Puchalski
Chapter 25. Valvular Heart Disease in Pregnancy, Karen Stout
Description
Valvular Heart Disease is now an even better source for all your questions on dysfunctions or abnormalities of the heart’s four valves. In the third edition, Catherine Otto is joined by Robert Bonow and a team of expert contributors to bring you the latest developments in imaging and treatment. The full-color images and illustrations reflect the cutting-edge imaging and diagnostic modalities—Doppler echo and MR—that are so important for diagnosing aortic valve defects. Superb diagrams, an increased focus on imaging and case-based presentation, and new chapters—on Cardiac MR and CT imaging for valvular heart disease; Genetic, molecular and cellular mechanisms of valvular disease; Bicuspid aortic valve disease; and Ischemic mitral regurgitation—further enhance this valuable reference. And, the full text is available online at expertconsult.com where you can search the entire contents.
Key Features
- Presents comprehensive coverage of valvular heart disease to provide you with a complete reference and one-stop shop for this specialty in cardiac medicine.
- Provides complete guidance on how and why to surgically treat valve patients for a reliable manual on managing difficult cases.
- Features chapters on pediatric and pregnant patients so you know what considerations to take into account when treating these special populations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 18th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721478
About the Authors
Catherine Otto Author
Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
Robert Bonow Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Max and Lilly Goldberg Distinguished Professor of Cardiology,Vice Chairman, Department of Medicine,Director, Center for Cardiac Innovation,Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine,Chicago, Illinois
