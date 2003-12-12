"This latest revision will not only be of help to piping specifying engineers, but also to process design and project engineers, and will be a useful reference for them. This book has been written to provide the Piping Specifying Engineer assistance in the selection of valves for a specific application and that meet the design parameters of the process service. This book contains much useful information on many types of valves..." --Process Safety and Design, Inc., Stanley S. Grossel, President

"The Valve Selection Handbooko is intended to aid professionals in the selection of valves based on application and design parameters. The fifth edition has added new material including chapters on actuators, valve-locking devices, double block and bleed ball valves and a glossary of valve terminology. Thie book is organized into ten chapters, each focusing on a different aspect of Valve technology - such as valve selection criteria and valve actuators - or a specific type of valve-such as manual and check valves...The Valve Selection Handbook is recommended for engineering professionals and students who work with valves and valved systems. Its clear style and wealth of information make it an excellent choice..." --E-Streams, October 2004

"This book has been written to help the piping specifying engineer choose valves for a specific application, ones that meet the design parameters of the process service. This new edition has been edited and contributed by Mr. Smith, and it is based upon the original text (with some subtle changes) written by Mr. Zappe. The editor has added new chapters on actuators, double block and bleed ball valves, and valve locking devices...The latest revision will be of help not only to piping specifying engineers, but also to process design and project engineers, and will be a useful reference for them." --Chemical Engineering, Nov. 2004