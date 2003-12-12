Valve Selection Handbook
5th Edition
Engineering Fundamentals for Selecting the Right Valve Design for Every Industrial Flow Application
Description
Valves are the components in a fluid flow or pressure system that regulate either the flow or the pressure of the fluid. They are used extensively in the process industries, especially petrochemical. Though there are only four basic types of valves, there is an enormous number of different kinds of valves within each category, each one used for a specific purpose. No other book on the market analyzes the use, construction, and selection of valves in such a comprehensive manner.
Key Features
- Covers new environmentally-conscious equipment and practices, the most important hot-button issue in the petrochemical industry today
- Details new generations of valves for offshore projects, the oil industry's fastest-growing segment
- Includes numerous new products that have never before been written about in the mainstream literature
Readership
Process engineers, mechanical engineers, pipers, pipeline engineers, engineering consultants servicing the petrochemical and other process industries, chemical engineers, purchasers for petrochemical companies
Table of Contents
Fundamentals
Manual Valves
Check Valves
Pressure Relief Valves
Rupture Discs
Sizing Pressure Relief Devices
Actuators
Double Block and Bleed Ball Valves
Mechanical Locking devices for Valves
Details
- No. of pages:
- 399
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2003
- Published:
- 12th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750677172
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493302970
About the Author
Peter Smith
Peter Smith is an independent consultant based in Europe with 30 years of experience in the onshore and offshore sectors of the oil and gas industry. He has worked on design and construction projects for, Exxon, Total, Mobil, Woodside Petroleum, Shell, Statoil, Bluewater, Elf, and Huffco Indonesia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, UK
R. W. Zappe
R.W. Zappe is a retired consultant for ICI Australia Operations Pty. Ltd., where he had been employed since 1950. A graduate of Technical University Wuppertal in mechanical engineering, he also worked for Dragerwerk, Lubeck as a design engineer for respiratory equipment until he founded a small manufacturing company in Hamburg.
Affiliations and Expertise
retired consultant for ICI Australia Operations Pty. Ltd.,
Reviews
"This latest revision will not only be of help to piping specifying engineers, but also to process design and project engineers, and will be a useful reference for them. This book has been written to provide the Piping Specifying Engineer assistance in the selection of valves for a specific application and that meet the design parameters of the process service. This book contains much useful information on many types of valves..." --Process Safety and Design, Inc., Stanley S. Grossel, President
"The Valve Selection Handbooko is intended to aid professionals in the selection of valves based on application and design parameters. The fifth edition has added new material including chapters on actuators, valve-locking devices, double block and bleed ball valves and a glossary of valve terminology. Thie book is organized into ten chapters, each focusing on a different aspect of Valve technology - such as valve selection criteria and valve actuators - or a specific type of valve-such as manual and check valves...The Valve Selection Handbook is recommended for engineering professionals and students who work with valves and valved systems. Its clear style and wealth of information make it an excellent choice..." --E-Streams, October 2004
"This book has been written to help the piping specifying engineer choose valves for a specific application, ones that meet the design parameters of the process service. This new edition has been edited and contributed by Mr. Smith, and it is based upon the original text (with some subtle changes) written by Mr. Zappe. The editor has added new chapters on actuators, double block and bleed ball valves, and valve locking devices...The latest revision will be of help not only to piping specifying engineers, but also to process design and project engineers, and will be a useful reference for them." --Chemical Engineering, Nov. 2004