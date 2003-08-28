Valve Amplifiers
3rd Edition
Description
Morgan Jones' Valve Amplifiers has been widely recognised as the most complete guide to valve amplifier design, modification, analysis, construction and maintenance written for over 30 years. As such it is unique in presenting the essentials of 'hollow-state' electronics and valve amp design for engineers and enthusiasts in the familiar context of current best practice in electronic design, using only currently available components. The author's straightforward approach, using as little maths as possible, and lots of design knowhow, makes this book ideal for those with a limited knowledge of the field as well as being the standard reference text for experts in valve audio and a wider audience of audio engineers facing design challenges involving valves.
Design principles and construction techniques are provided so readers can devise and build from scratch designs that actually work. Morgan Jones takes the reader through each step in the process of design, starting with a brief review of electronic fundamentals relevant to valve amplifiers, simple stages, compound stages, linking stages together, and finally, complete designs. Practical aspects, including safety, are addressed throughout.
The third edition includes a new chapter on distortion and many further new and expanded sections throughout the book, including: comparison of bias methods, constant current sinks, upper valve choice, buffering and distortion, shunt regulated push-pull (SRPP) amplifier, use of oscilloscopes and spectrum analysers, valve cooling and heatsinks, US envelope nomenclature and suffixes, heater voltage versus applied current, moving coil transformer source and load terminations.
Key Features
- The practical guide to analysis, modification, design, construction and maintenance of valve amplifiers
- The fully up-to-date approach to valve electronics
- Essential reading for audio designers and music and electronics enthusiasts alike
Readership
Amateur and professional valve audio designers and enthusiasts.
Table of Contents
Preface; Circuit analysis; Basic building blocks; Distortion; Component technology; Power supplies; The power amplifier; The pre-amplifier; Appendix; Index.
Details
- 640
- English
- © Newnes 2003
- 28th August 2003
- Newnes
- 9780080474724
About the Author
Morgan Jones
Reviews
"Jam-packed with theory, circuit analysis, and DIY basics, it will walk you through all stages of design so that you can create your own wonders. Jones is an ex-BBC engineer with a cool writing style and you'll find it a no-pain education." Hi-Fi News and Record Review "Valve Amplifiers is an extremely well-written book, containing a wealth of information that all audio designers and builders will find useful." Glass Audio "Many still hanker after the traditional warm valve sound from a hi-fi, and if you're handy with a soldering iron and not afraid of HT voltages, the Jones' book could keep you amused for hours. Filled with designs, tips, and information on every aspect of valve power amplifiers, a basic knowledge of electronics and metalwork is all you'll need to get the most from this (relatively) ancient technology." Lighting & Sound