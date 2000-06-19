Valuing Pharmaceutical Companies
1st Edition
A Guide to the Assessment and Evaluation of Assets, Performance and Prospects
Description
The pharmaceutical sector offers some of the most exciting financial and business opportunities today. This essential and practical guide gives you all the tools you need to assess such opportunities. The second edition of the respected Pharmaceutical Equities, it has been thoroughly revised and updated to reflect the changes, especially in life sciences, since the first edition.
The book is international in outlook, and explains the rules of the game not just for wise investing, but also for understanding how this uniquely complex and highly regulated business works.
The authors explain:
- HOW to evaluate the technology and research and development, as well as the sales potential of ensuing products
- WHAT key issues will affect and influence companies in the next few years
- HOW to balance potential high returns on breakthrough products against accompanying risks
Both practical and comprehensive, this handbook will be essential reading for investors, analysers and corporate planners - and is the ONLY book which will show you how to actually value pharmaceutical companies.
Readership
Investors, analyzers, and corporate planners
Table of Contents
Part 1 The global pharmaceutical industry: Pharmaceuticals and the treatment of disease; Structure and internationalisation of the industry; Regional and national developments; Major changes in the pharmaceutical industry. Part 2 Analysis and evaluation of pharmaceutical companies: Valuing major quoted pharmaceutical companies; Valuing biotechnology companies and new venture financing; The assessment of research and development; The assessment of product sales potential. Part 3 Pharmaceutical equity trading: Key issues influencing pharmaceutical share price movement; Investment and trading strategy; Dealing in major equity markets.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 19th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855739000
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734586
About the Author
Karen Beynon