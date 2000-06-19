Valuing Oil and Gas Companies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734517, 9781855738997

Valuing Oil and Gas Companies

1st Edition

A Guide to the Assessment and Evaluation of Assets, Performance and Prospects

Authors: Nick Antill Robert Arnott
eBook ISBN: 9781855738997
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734517
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 19th June 2000
Page Count: 300
Description

Market value is set by investor behaviour ....but objective methods of valuation are vital for accurate predictions of market behaviour. What are the key issues facing the industry - and the main points the analyst needs to look for when interpreting oil industry accounts? Do the best prospects necessarily lie with the larger and better-financed companies? How best can an investment strategy be managed in the refining industry, with its conflicting pressures of environmental controls and inadequate returns?

This unique and authoritative book has the answers to these and many other questions, offering a series of benchmarks and performance indicators with which to evaluate oil company shares. An updated edition of a respected and established title, it remains the only comprehensive handbook of its kind available, and will be eagerly welcomed by corporate planners as well as investors and analysts.

Key Features

  • An essential and practical guide for investors, analysers and corporate planners
  • The only book which shows how to actually value oil and gas companies
  • International in outlook

Readership

Investors, analyzers, and corporate planners

Table of Contents

The development of the oil industry; Economic assumptions; Oil industry accounts; Exploration and production companies; Integrated oil companies; Oil industry corporate finance; The future.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738997
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734517

About the Author

Nick Antill

Robert Arnott

