Valuing Mining Companies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734357, 9781782420095

Valuing Mining Companies

1st Edition

A Guide To the Assessment and Evaluation of Assets, Performance and Prospects

Authors: Charles Kernot
eBook ISBN: 9781782420095
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734357
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 4th June 1999
Page Count: 256
Description

This book gives a perspective on the international mining and metals industry, from historical details of mines and mining to the potential problems encountered in attempting to value a mining company. Chapters are devoted to accounting practices and taxation, providing valuable information on the financial aspects of mining. It also covers various techniques used to value mining companies and gives instruction on how to set up a portfolio and begin trading in this complex field.

Key Features

  • A one stop shop to mining analysis
  • Up-to-date information on companies and their markets
  • A historical section puts the industry in perspective

Readership

The international mining and metals industry

Table of Contents

Part 1 The development of the mining company: The history of mining; The development of mining companies - the early years; The development of mining companies - the past 20 years; A guide to the current range of mining companies. Part 2 Evaluation requirements: Exploration; Discovery and definition; Mining techniques; Processing routes; Mining company taxation and allowances; Mining company accounting practices; Mine financing. Part 3 Evaluation techniques and trading: Metal price forecasting; Cash flow and earnings analysis; Management evaluation and other techniques; Trading in mining shares.

Charles Kernot

Charles Kernot was educated at Winchester College and The Royal School of Mines in London where he obtained his honours degree in mining geology. He is also a member of the Institution of Mining and Metallurgy. He has worked in the City since 1985 and has researched all areas of the metals and mining industry over the course of his career prior to joining Paribas in 1995. He was previously head of International Mining Research at Credit Lyonnais Laing.

Mining Analyst, Banque Paribas

The author is well qualified to have written what is claimed with some justification to be the mining investors’ first vade-mecum., Engineering and Mining Journal
…many useful tips for both the novice and the experienced mining professional., Mining Magazine

