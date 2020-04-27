COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Valuing and Investing in Equities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323899246

Valuing and Investing in Equities

1st Edition

CROCI: Cash Return on Capital Investment

Author: Francesco Curto
Paperback ISBN: 9780323899246
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th April 2020
Page Count: 228
About the Author

Francesco Curto

Francesco Curto, PhD, Managing Director is the Head of the Research House at DWS and the Head of CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group at DWS, majority owned by Deutsche Bank (DB) and one of the world's leading asset managers. He and his team joined DWS in 2013 from Deutsche Bank, where CROCI was developed in 1996. He has a vast experience in the financial services industry, having been senior European and global strategist. He has been involved in all the major developments of CROCI® since joining the team in 1998 from Warwick Business School, where he was a Research Fellow. He holds a degree in Business Economics (Economia Aziendale) from "Università di Venezia" and a PhD in Strategic Management from Warwick University. His interests are fundamental valuation, value strategies, politics, economics and the dynamics of industrial and corporate change and he is a regular guest-host at CNBC.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head, DWS Research House Head, CROCI Investment Strategy and Valuation Group, DWS, London, UK.

