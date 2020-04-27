Valuing and Investing in Equities
1st Edition
CROCI: Cash Return on Capital Investment
- No. of pages:
- 228
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 27th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323899246
About the Author
Francesco Curto
Francesco Curto, PhD, Managing Director is the Head of the Research House at DWS and the Head of CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group at DWS, majority owned by Deutsche Bank (DB) and one of the world's leading asset managers. He and his team joined DWS in 2013 from Deutsche Bank, where CROCI was developed in 1996. He has a vast experience in the financial services industry, having been senior European and global strategist. He has been involved in all the major developments of CROCI® since joining the team in 1998 from Warwick Business School, where he was a Research Fellow. He holds a degree in Business Economics (Economia Aziendale) from "Università di Venezia" and a PhD in Strategic Management from Warwick University. His interests are fundamental valuation, value strategies, politics, economics and the dynamics of industrial and corporate change and he is a regular guest-host at CNBC.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, DWS Research House Head, CROCI Investment Strategy and Valuation Group, DWS, London, UK.
