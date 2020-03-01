Valuing and Investing in Equities

Francesco Curto is Managing Director and Head of the CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group in Deutsche Asset Management. He joined Deutsche in September 1998. In his time at Deutsche, he has been Senior European Strategist, Senior Global Strategist and has been involved in all the major developments of CROCI® (company analysis, equity markets strategy, investment products).

• He holds a degree in Business Economics (Economia Aziendale) from "Universita' di Venezia" and a PhD in Strategic Management from Warwick University, where he published a number of papers.

• He joined Deutsche from Warwick Business School, where he was a Research Fellow.

• He is a regular guest on CNBC.

• His interests include history, philosophy, fundamental valuation, value strategies, and the dynamics of industrial and corporate change