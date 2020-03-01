Valuing and Investing in Equities
1st Edition
Cash Return on Capital Investment (CROCI)
Description
Valuing and Investing in Equities: Cash Return on Capital Investment (CROCI) describes a single perspective that illuminates the world of equities. By following the Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) value investing strategy, it provides a framework for understanding the agents involved in equity investment, about different valuation techniques, and about the forces exerted by investor behavior. Francesco Curto explores the practical advantages of CROCI over other metrics, using 15 years of results to support his insights. Balancing analytics with an engaging clarity, Valuing and Investing in Equities: Cash Return on Capital Investment (CROCI) neatly captures this time-tested investment analysis and valuation technique.
Key Features
- Describes the Cash Return on Capital Invested (CROCI) methodology
- Shows how CROCI identifies undervalued and overvalued sectors
- Presents 15 years of CROCI’s valuation and investment results
- Highlights the practical advantages of CROCI over other metrics
- Includes case studies, problems, and examples
Readership
Graduate students and professionals working in equities markets, especially in financial trading, company valuations, portfolio construction, and market microstructure
Table of Contents
- Equities, Back to Basics
2. Equities and the World from the Bottom
3. Equities and the Academic World
4. Investing in Equities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138489
About the Author
Francesco Curto
Francesco Curto is Managing Director and Head of the CROCI® Investment Strategy and Valuation Group in Deutsche Asset Management. He joined Deutsche in September 1998. In his time at Deutsche, he has been Senior European Strategist, Senior Global Strategist and has been involved in all the major developments of CROCI® (company analysis, equity markets strategy, investment products).
• He holds a degree in Business Economics (Economia Aziendale) from "Universita' di Venezia" and a PhD in Strategic Management from Warwick University, where he published a number of papers.
• He joined Deutsche from Warwick Business School, where he was a Research Fellow.
• He is a regular guest on CNBC.
• His interests include history, philosophy, fundamental valuation, value strategies, and the dynamics of industrial and corporate change
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of CROCI Investment Strategy & Valuation Group, Deutsche Bank AG, London, UK