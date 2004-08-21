Value Creation from E-Business Models
1st Edition
Description
Value Creation from E-Business Models provides a thorough analysis of what constitutes an e-business model. Unlike many e-business books available, this text draws together theoretical and empirical contributions from leading academic scholars in the field of management information systems. Divided into four parts, E-Business Models and Taxonomies; E-Business Markets; E-Business Customer Performance Measurement; and E-Business Vendor Applications and Services, this book is the critical dissection of E-Business that today's academic community needs.
Key Features
- World class academic contributors brought together in one volume
- Demonstrates that there are e-business models which create value for customers and vendors alike
- Learn from the lessons of the past five years in developing and implementing e-business models
Readership
Academics and researchers in departments of Computing, Information Systems, Management Information and all business schools.
Table of Contents
Preface; Part 1 - E-Business Model ontologies and taxonomies; Value-creation from E-Business Models: issues and perspectives; Business models and there relationship to strategy; A framework for codifying business models and process models in e-business design; An ontology for e-business models; E-business value modelling using the e3-value ontology; Part 2 - E-business markets and strategies; A causal network analysis of e-market business models; Knowledge management and e-commerce - when self service is not the sensible solution; Perceptions of strategic value and adoption of e-commerce - a theoretical framework and empirical test Part 3 - E-Business performance measurement and value creation; Value creation from corporate web sites; Evaluating the quality of e-business implementation with E-Qual; The e-sourcing opportunity - from projects and ASPs to value networks; Value creation in application outsourcing relationships Part 4 - E-Business applications and services; NHS information systems strategy, planning and implementation of primary service provision; A framework of integrated models for supply chain e-management; Building out the web services architecture - the challenge of software applications integration; About the authors; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 21st August 2004
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481562
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750661409
About the Editor
Wendy Currie
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Information Systems, Warwick Business School, UK