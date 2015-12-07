Value-Based Care, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402361, 9780323402378

Value-Based Care, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 33-4

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Fleisher
eBook ISBN: 9780323402378
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402361
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2015
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue will cover novel approaches to demonstrating value by anesthesiologists. Articles will include Value from the Patient and Payer Perspectives, Perioperative Surgical Home, Demonstrating Value: A British perspective, Demonstrating value: A case study of enhanced recovery, Acute Pain Management/Regional, Measuring Outcomes as Demonstrating Value and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323402378
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323402361

About the Authors

Lee Fleisher Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.