Valuation Methods and Shareholder Value Creation provides a comprehensive examination of valuation tools and guidance for analyzing and valuing a business.

It covers the basics of valuation methods and shareholder value creation in addition to rigorous approaches to discounted cash flow valuation and real options for valuing a company. It highlights quantitative analyses of firm value; emphasizes qualitative management assessments; and integrates data from international companies.

By examining eight different methods of discounted cash flow valuation and discussing the pros and cons of each method, the book offers thorough, accessible coverage of corporate valuation.

The book provides well-structured guidance for practitioners and MBA students with a background in finance.