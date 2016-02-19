Valency and Molecular Structure
4th Edition
Description
Valency and Molecular Structure, Fourth Edition provides a comprehensive historical background and experimental foundations of theories and methods relating to valency and molecular structures. In this edition, the chapter on Bohr theory has been removed while some sections, such as structures of crystalline solids, have been expanded. Details of structures have also been revised and extended using the best available values for bond lengths and bond angles. Recent developments are mostly noted in the chapter on complex compounds, while a new chapter has been added to serve as an introduction to the spectroscopy of complex compounds. Other topics include the experimental foundation of the quantum theory; molecular-orbital method; ionic, hydrogen, and metallic bonds; structures of some simple inorganic compounds; and electronic spectra of transition-metal complexes. This publication is a useful reference for undergraduate students majoring in chemistry and other affiliated science subjects.
Table of Contents
1 Historical Introduction
1.1 Electricity and Chemical Bonding
1.2 The Lewis-Langmuir Electron-Pair Bond
1.3 Quantum Theory of Chemical Bonding
1.4 Bibliography
2 The Experimental Foundation of the Quantum Theory
2.1 Energy Units
2.2 Black Body Radiation
2.3 The Photoelectric Effect
2.4 The Bohr Theory of the Hydrogen Atom
2.5 Energy Level Diagrams
2.6 Extensions of the Bohr Theory
3 Elementary Quantum Theory
3.1 Particles and Waves
3.2 The New Quantum Theory and the 'Uncertainty Principle'
3.3 Waves and Wave Equations
3.4 The Wave Equation for Electrons
3.5 Operator Form of the Schrödinger Equation
4 The Hydrogen Atom
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Polar Co-ordinates
4.3 Acceptable Solutions - The Quantum Numbers
4.4 The Radial Functions R(R)
4.5 Radial Distribution Functions
4.6 The Angular Functions Y(θ,φ)
4.7 Orbitals, Probability Distributions and Charge Clouds
4.8 Energy Levels
5 Quantum Theory and the Periodic Classification
5.1 The Wave Equation for Many-Electron Atoms
5.2 Energy Levels
5.3 Electron Spin
5.4 The Exclusion Principle
5.5 Ionization Energies
5.6 The 'Building-up' ('Aufbau') Principle and the Periodic Classification
5.7 Transition Series: The 'd-Block' Elements
6 The Molecular-Orbital Method
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Relationship between Atomic and Molecular Orbitals (United Atom Approach)
6.3 The Lcao Method
6.4 Hydrogen Molecule Ion (H2+)
6.5 Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
6.6 Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
6.7 Bond Strength
6.8 Reference
7 The Valence-Bond Method
7.1 Introduction
7.2 The Hydrogen Molecule Ion
7.3 The Hydrogen Molecule
7.4 Comparison of the Molecular-Orbital and Valence-Bond Methods
7.5 Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
7.6 Resonance
7.7 Resonance: Some Misconceptions and Some Guiding Principles
8 Directed Valency
8.1 Shapes of Molecules Formed by First-Row Elements
8.2 The Criterion of Maximum Overlapping
8.3 Polyatomic Molecules: VB and MO Descriptions
8.4 Non-equivalent Orbitals
8.5 Π Molecular Orbitals
8.6 The Equivalent-Orbital Description
8.7 Bond Energies
9 Ionic, Hydrogen and Metallic Bonds
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Ionic Bonds
9.3 Crystal Lattice Energy
9.4 The Born-Haber Cycle
9.5 Ionic Radii
9.6 Ionic Structures
9.7 Electronegativity
9.8 The Hydrogen Bond
9.9 Metallic Bonds
9.10 The Molecular or van der Waals' Bond
9.11 Bibliography
10 The Structures of Some Simple Inorganic Compounds
10.1 Bond Lengths
10.2 Calculated Bond Lengths
10.3 Stereochemistry of Compounds Formed by Main-Group Elements
10.4 Lithium and the Alkali Metals
10.5 Beryllium and the Alkaline Earth Metals
10.6 Boron and the Group IIIB Elements
10.7 Carbon and the Group IVB Elements
10.8 Nitrogen and the Group VB Elements
10.9 Oxygen and the Group VIB Elements
10.10 Fluorine and the Group VIIB Elements
10.11 Compounds of the Noble Gases
10.12 Bonding in Xenon Compounds
10.13 References
11 Complex Compounds
11.1 Introduction and Nomenclature
11.2 Bonding in Complex Compounds
11.3 Absorption Spectra
11.4 Magnetic Susceptibility
11.5 The Stability of Complex Compounds
11.6 Distortion of Octahedral Complexes
11.7 Co-ordination Numbers Other than 6
11.8 Co-ordination Number 2
11.9 Co-ordination Number 3
11.10 Co-ordination Number 4
11.11 Co-ordination Number 5
11.12 Co-ordination Number 7
11.13 Co-ordination Number 8
11.14 Co-ordination Numbers 9, 10 and 12
11.15 Metal-Metal Bonding: Cluster Compounds
11.16 Carbonyls
11.17 Cyclopentadiene Complexes
11.18 Alkene and Alkyne Complexes
11.19 Reactivity of Complex Compounds: Orbital Considerations
11.20 The Stability and Reactivity of Four-Co-ordinate Complexes: The 'trans' Influence and 'trans' Effect
11.21 References
12 Electronic Spectra of Transition-Metal Complexes
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Electronic Spectra of d1 Ions
12.3 Intensity of d-d Bands
12.4 Configurations for Free Ions (dn)
12.5 Coupling of Electron Spins
12.6 Coupling of Orbital Angular Momenta
12.7 Spin Multiplicity (2S + 1)
12.8 Relationship between Terms and Microstates for the p2 Configuration
12.9 Microstates and Terms for a d2 Configuration
12.10 Terms for dn Configurations
12.11 Coupling of Spin and Orbital Momenta
12.12 Free Ions: Term Energies
12.13 Spectra of Complex Ions
12.14 Weak-Field Method
12.15 Spectra of Octahedral d2 Complexes (e.g. [VL6]3+): The Weak-Field Approach
12.16 Orgel Diagrams
12.17 Strong-Field Method (For Octahedral Fields)
12.18 Correlation of Weak-Field and Strong-Field Levels
12.19 Other Tanabe-Sugano Diagrams
12.20 References
13 Electron-Deficient Molecules
13.1 Introduction
13.2 The Structure and Bonding of Diborane
13.3 The Structures of the Higher Hydrides of Boron
13.4 The Structures of the Borohydrides (Tetrahydroborates)
13.5 The Metal Alkyls
13.6 References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1977
- Published:
- 11th August 1977
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140605