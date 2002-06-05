Valence Bond Theory, Volume 10

Chapter 1. A Short History of VB Theory. Chapter 2. Modern Valence-Bond Description of Gas-Phase Pericyclic Reactions. Chapter 3. Complete Active Space Valence Bond (CASVB) Method and its Application to Chemical . Chapter 4. TURTLE ⊣ A Gradient VBSCF Program. Theory and Studies of Aromaticity. Chapter 5. Generalized Multistructural Method: Theoretical Foundations and Applications. Chapter 6. A Spin-Free Approach for Valence Bond Theory and its Applications. Chapter 7. BOVB ⊣ A Valence Bond Method. Incorporating Static and Dynamic Electron Correlation Effects. Chapter 8. The Biorthogonal Valence Bond Method. Chapter 9. Recent Development of the SCVB Method. Chapter 10. The Generalized Multiconfiguration Spin-Coupled Method, STO Optimization, and the Electronic Structure of BH3 in its Ground State. Chapter 11. Ab Initio Computational Approaches to Weakly Interacting Systems in the Framework of the Valence Bond Theory: From Small to Large van der Waals Molecules. Chapter 12. Valence Bond Structures for Some Molecules with Four Singly-Occupied Active-Space Orbitals: Electronic Structures, Reaction Mechanisms, Metallic Orbitals. Chapter 13. The Spin-Free Valence Bond Method: Applications to Metallic and Electron Rich Systems. Chapter 14. VB Analysis of Wavefunctions Calculated for Chemical Reactions in Solution. Chapter 15. Resonating Valence-Bond Theories for Carbon p-Networks and Classical/Quantum Connections. Chapter 16. Clar's p-Aromatic Sextet Revisited. Chapter 17. A Valence Bond View of Fullerenes.

Chapter 18. Valence-Bond Calculations and Their Applications to Medium-Sized Conjugated Hydrocarbons. Chapter 19. Symmetric Group Approach to the Theory of Heisenberg Lattices. Chapter 20. Valence Bond Theory of Quantum Cell Models. Chapter 21. Spin Permutation Technique in the Theory of Strongly Correlated Electron Systems. Chapter 22. Many Body VB Ansätze. From Polymers and Ladder Materials to the Square Lattice. Chapter 23. Exact Ground State of One- and Two-Dimensional Frustrated Quantum Spin Systems.