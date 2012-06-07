Vaginal Surgery for the Urologist - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416062684, 9781455733927

Vaginal Surgery for the Urologist

1st Edition

Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series: Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Victor Nitti Nirit Rosenblum Benjamin Brucker
eBook ISBN: 9781455733927
eBook ISBN: 9780323248099
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th June 2012
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

 

1 - How to Perform a Focused Pelvic Examination on a Woman with Pelvic Floor Dysrunction

2 - Vaginal Incisions and Dissection

3 - Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Introduction, Non-Surgical Management, and Planning of Surgical Repair

4 - Repair of Anterior Vaginal Prolapse 

5 - Indications and Techniques for Vaginal Hysterectomy for Uterine Prolapse 

6 - Vaginal Repair of Enterocele and Apical Prolapse

7 - Repair of the Posterior Vaginal Compartment 

8 - Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse Utilizing Synthetic Mesh Kits 

9 - Obliterative Procedures for the Correction of Pelvic Organ Prolapse 

10 - Urethral Diverticulectomy

11 - Benign Vaginal Wall Masses and Paraurethral Lesions 

12 - Female Urethral Reconstruction

13 - Treatment of Obstruction Following Stress Incontinence Surgery

14 - Vaginal Repair of Urethrovaginal and Vesicovaginal Fistulae

15 - Avoiding and Managing Vaginal Surgery Complications – A Series of Case Discussions

Description

Vaginal Surgery for the Urologist, by Victor W. Nitti, MD, is the ideal way to enhance your skills in the diagnosis and management of pelvic disease. In this volume in the Female Pelvic Surgery Video Atlas Series, edited by Mickey Karram, MD, detailed discussions and illustrations, case studies, and video footage clarify how to most effectively select and perform a variety of procedures and manage complications. Corresponding online video presentations at www.expertconsult.com take you step by step through each decision and procedure.

Key Features

  • Case-based presentations and videos, narrated by the authors, take you step by step through a variety of procedures including anterior repair with paravaginal repair; simple vaginal hysterectomy for stage III uterine prolapse; high uterosacral suspension in a patient with complete uterine procidentia; incision of pubovaginal sling; and repair of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) using a peritoneal flap tissue interposition.
  • Highly illustrated, quick-reference chapters discuss all of the possible diagnoses for which each procedure is indicated.
  • Case studies describe the clinical history surrounding each case featured in the videos.
  • Online access at www.expertconsult.com places the full text, videos, and more at your fingertips on any computer or mobile device.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455733927
eBook ISBN:
9780323248099

About the Authors

Victor Nitti Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine, Director, Department of Urology, New York University Medical Center, New York, New York

Nirit Rosenblum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, New York

Benjamin Brucker Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, Department of Urology, New York University, New York, New York

