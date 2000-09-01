Techniques of Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy was first published in 1967. In the three decades since, the techniques associated with vacuum ultraviolet spectroscopy have been greatly expanded. Originally published as two volumes in the serial "Experimental Methods in the Physical Sciences," Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy combines in one paperback volume information on the many advances in vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) research. In addition, the book provides students and researchers with concise reviews of the important aspects of designing experiments in the VUV region. This is the only comprehensive treatise describing the use of synchrotron and other light sources for research, along with the new technologies in optical elements, multilayers, mirror coatings, soft x-ray zone plates, VUV detectors, interferometric spectrometers, and subjects such as spectromicroscopy, lithography, and photon-induced fluorescence. Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy is an ideal handbook both for the beginner and for the experienced researcher in any field requiring the use of VUV radiation.