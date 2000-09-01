Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Description
Techniques of Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy was first published in 1967. In the three decades since, the techniques associated with vacuum ultraviolet spectroscopy have been greatly expanded. Originally published as two volumes in the serial "Experimental Methods in the Physical Sciences," Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy combines in one paperback volume information on the many advances in vacuum ultraviolet (VUV) research. In addition, the book provides students and researchers with concise reviews of the important aspects of designing experiments in the VUV region. This is the only comprehensive treatise describing the use of synchrotron and other light sources for research, along with the new technologies in optical elements, multilayers, mirror coatings, soft x-ray zone plates, VUV detectors, interferometric spectrometers, and subjects such as spectromicroscopy, lithography, and photon-induced fluorescence. Vacuum Ultraviolet Spectroscopy is an ideal handbook both for the beginner and for the experienced researcher in any field requiring the use of VUV radiation.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Detailed review of synchrotron radiation sources including undulators and wigglers
- Comprehensive outline of monochromator design
- Concise review of optics theory for multilayers, spectrometers, and zone plates
- Information about other important VUV sources such as laser produced plasmas and Electron Beam Ion Trap (EBIT) sources
- Applications such as spectromicroscopy, lithography, and fluorescence
Readership
Graduate students and scientists in the fields of optics, surface analysis of materials, and atomic and molecular physics.
Table of Contents
Synchrotron Radiation Sources; Configuration of a Typical Beamline; Glow Discharges and Wall Stabilized Arcs; Hollow Cathode, Penning, and Electron-Beam Excitation Sources; Laser Produced Plasmas; Transition Radiation; Vacuum Ultraviolet Lasers; Radiometric Characterization of VUV Sources; Imaging Properties and Aberrations of Spherical Optics and Nonspherical Optics; Reflectometers; Reflectance Spectra of Single Materials; Polarization; Optical Properties of Materials; Reflecting Optics: Multilayers; Zone Plates; Windows and Filters; Diffraction Gratings; Multilayer Gratings; Crystal Optics; Normal-Incidence Monochromators and Spectrometers; Grazing-Incidence Monochromators for Third-Generation Synchrotron Radiation Sources; Spectographs and Monochromators Using Varied Line Spacing Gratings; Interferometric Spectrometers; Gas Detectors; Photodiode Detectors; Amplifying and Position Sensitive Detectors; Absolute Flux Measurements; Vacuum Techniques; Lithography; X-Ray Spectromicroscopy; Optical Spectroscopy in the VUV Region; Soft X-Ray Fluorescence Spectroscopy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 307
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 1st September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543482
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126175608
About the Author
James Samson
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, U.S.A.
David Ederer
Affiliations and Expertise
Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A.